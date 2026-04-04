Focus Wealth Management Appoints Henry Kim as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Compliance

TORONTO, April 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Focus Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Henry Kim has joined the firm as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Compliance. In his new role, Mr. Kim will oversee the firm's finance, governance, and compliance functions, further strengthening operational and investment processes across the organization.

Henry Kim, Focus Wealth Management (CNW Group/Focus Wealth Management)

Mr. Kim previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the University Pension Plan of Ontario and as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer at CGOV Asset Management. He also held the role of Director, Investment Finance at CPP Investments and began his career in Assurance and Advisory Services at Deloitte & Touche.

"Henry's expertise in finance and governance makes him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said Greg Thompson, Executive Chairman. "His appointment strengthens our operational and compliance framework while supporting our mission to deliver aligned, long-term investment outcomes for our clients."

Mr. Kim holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of Toronto. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and serves on the Board of Directors of Lumenus Mental Health, Development and Community Services as Chair of the Finance and Audit Committee and Treasurer.

Focus Wealth Management is a privately owned and independently operated firm located in Toronto.

SOURCE Focus Wealth Management

Media Contact: Kara Lilly, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist, Focus Wealth Management, [email protected]