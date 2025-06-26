Focus Wealth Management Announces Four Appointments to its Advisory Board

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Focus Wealth Management is pleased to announce the following appointments to its Advisory Board:

Focus Wealth Management - Advisory Board (CNW Group/Focus Wealth Management)

Ira Gluskin – Esteemed Canadian investor and co-founder of Gluskin Sheff + Associates

– Esteemed Canadian investor and co-founder of Gluskin Sheff + Associates Clare Sellers – Accomplished investment professional and governance expert with deep experience across capital markets

– Accomplished investment professional and governance expert with deep experience across capital markets Kenneth Irving – Executive leader with a legacy of long-term value creation in the energy, industrial, and digital sectors

– Executive leader with a legacy of long-term value creation in the energy, industrial, and digital sectors Mary Abbott – Chief Legal Officer of the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP), with decades of experience advising pension plans, private equity sponsors, and corporations on complex corporate law matters

"We are pleased and proud to welcome these Canadian business and investment leaders to our Advisory Board," said Ted Conrod, President of Focus Wealth Management.

"This group brings a wealth of knowledge and diverse experience to our business as we continue to expand our reach and capabilities. It will be a great benefit to our firm and our clients to be able to draw on the wisdom and expertise of these individuals."

Privately-owned and independently operated from Toronto, Canada, Focus Wealth Management is an investment and wealth management firm serving individuals, families, endowments, and foundations. Owners ourselves, we understand the unique financial needs and complexities faced by wealthy families. Our Quiet Investing philosophy has helped our clients successfully protect and grow their wealth for decades.

