Focus Wealth Management Appoints Don Cranston as Vice Chair, Client Advisory

TORONTO, April 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Focus Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Don Cranston has joined the firm as Vice Chair, Client Advisory. Mr. Cranston is an investment leader with over 38 years of experience advising private and institutional clients.

He was a founding partner and Chair of CGOV Asset Management and continued to serve clients as Senior Investment Counsellor following its acquisition by Fiera Capital in 2018. Earlier in his career, he held roles at Burns Fry Limited, Coleford Investment Management Ltd., and Andersen Consulting.

Don Cranston, Focus Wealth Management (CNW Group/Focus Wealth Management)

"Don's leadership, expertise, and deep understanding of client needs make him a natural addition to Focus," said Ted Conrod, President of Focus Wealth Management. "His appointment strengthens our ability to deliver independent, aligned, and long-term investment solutions for the families and institutions we serve."

Mr. Cranston holds undergraduate and MBA degrees from Queen's University and is a Past Chairman of the Portfolio Management Association of Canada. He currently serves as Chair of the Canadian Institute for Historical Education, and Co-Chair of Reserves 2050. Mr. Cranston is the Past Honorary Colonel of The Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (Wentworth Regiment).

Focus Wealth Management is a privately owned and independently operated firm located in Toronto.

SOURCE Focus Wealth Management

Media Contact: Kara Lilly, CFA, Senior Investment Strategist, Focus Wealth Management, [email protected]