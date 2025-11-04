Focus Wealth Management's Michael Kosmalski Recognized at 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Focus Wealth Management is proud to announce that portfolio manager, Michael Kosmalski, was recognized last week at the 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, one of the country's premier events celebrating excellence and innovation in the investment industry.

Hosted this year in Toronto, the Canadian Hedge Fund Awards spotlight top-performing funds and portfolio managers across a range of strategies. The recognition underscores Kosmalski's disciplined investment approach and commitment to delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns for clients of Focus Wealth Management.

Focus' Credit Opportunities Fund was recognized for:

Best 1-Year Return, 1st place

Best 5 Year Return, 3rd place

"This recognition is an honour," said Michael Kosmalski. "It speaks to the collective efforts of our investment team and the trust our clients place in us."

The awards reinforce Focus Wealth Management's reputation as one of Canada's leading independent wealth management firms.

"Demonstrating excellence as investors is an important component of our identity as stewards of wealth for high-net-worth families," said Ted Conrod, President of Focus Wealth Management. "Mike's recognition is a reflection not only of his performance, but of the analytical rigor and integrity our team brings to every investment decision we make."

The full list of nominated categories and awards were as follows:

Equity

Best 3-year return, Focus International Equity Fund (nominated)

Best 3-year Sharpe ratio, Focus International Equity Fund (nominated)

Credit

Best 1-year return, Focus Credit Opportunities Fund (won 1st place)

Best 3-year return, Focus Credit Opportunities Fund (nominated)

Best 5-year return, Focus Credit Opportunities Fund (won 3rd place)

Best 3-year Sharpe ratio, Focus Credit Opportunities Fund (nominated)

Best 5-year Sharpe ratio, Focus Credit Opportunities Fund (nominated)

