Focus Wealth Management Announces Name Change, New Website, and Launch of Quiet Investing Series

TORONTO, April 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Focus, a leading independent investment firm serving high-net-worth families, endowments, and foundations, is proud to announce its official name change to Focus Wealth Management, effective April 2, 2025. This name reflects the many ways Focus serves clients as they grow their wealth through generations.

Alongside the new name, Focus Wealth Management has unveiled a refreshed website designed to offer an enhanced user experience and streamlined access to client resources. The updated site can be visited at www.focuswealthmanagement.ca, with clients accessing their portal directly at https://focusportal.inf-systems.net/.

As part of its continued effort to provide thoughtful market insights, Focus Wealth is also launching the Quiet Investing series. This new platform will share the firm's insights on markets, investing, and topics pertinent to building wealth.

"These changes reflect who we are and how we serve our clients," said Ted Conrod, President at Focus Wealth Management. "While our name and look have evolved, our core principles remain unchanged. We remain focused on guiding our clients through all market cycles with clarity, stability, and care."

For more information, visit www.focuswealthmanagement.ca

SOURCE Focus Wealth Management

Media Contact: Kara Lilly, Senior Investment Strategist, Focus Wealth Management, [email protected]