MONTREAL, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - FNX-INNOV, a major engineering player in Quebec, has taken another important step in its development by joining forces with Artelia, one of the European and world leaders in the industry.

As one of the fastest-growing engineering companies in Quebec and Canada, FNX-INNOV has attracted strong interest from the Artelia Group, and today becomes their platform for development in North America.

Together, Artelia and FNX-INNOV now represent more than 8,500 employees worldwide, supporting their clients in all their ecological and digital development and transformation projects, with sales in excess of $1.3 billion.

With a strong foothold in Europe and a major presence in the Asian-Pacific region, the independent engineering group Artelia continues its dynamic, controlled growth, opening up promising development prospects in Canada and North America.

A strategic alliance driven by strong synergies and shared values

Artelia, an international multidisciplinary engineering group, is a key player in Europe, with over 100 years of history and 10 years of controlled growth, working in the mobility, water, energy, building and industry sectors.

For FNX-INNOV, joining this international group represents a true opportunity to expand into new activities and markets, benefiting from Artelia's complementary multidisciplinary expertise and its presence in over 40 countries, with a harmonization driven by strong synergies and shared values.

Richard Hélie, CEO of FNX-INNOV, comments: "We have experienced particularly dynamic growth in Quebec in recent years, which has led Artelia, one of Europe's leading engineering companies, to choose us as its development platform in North America. This is a source of great pride for us, and a reward for the excellent performance achieved by all our teams. By joining Artelia, FNX-INNOV will be able to accelerate its development and continue to think bigger, while continuing to translate our DNA of "Redefining engineering without any barriers". For our employees, it's also an opportunity to build a motivating career path and open up new horizons. A new adventure is beginning, and we can all feel proud and confident about the future!

A winning partnership with promising development prospects in Canada

Characterized by its stability and solid economy, Canada is a mature market offering considerable development prospects for the engineering sector. The needs are immense, whether in terms of transportation infrastructure, low-carbon energy production, sustainable urban development, building energy efficiency or industrial performance.

With 18 offices and 1,100 employees across Quebec and Canada, FNX-INNOV's teams can draw on 50 years' experience to provide high-level expertise in infrastructure, energy, environment, earth sciences, water treatment, industry and telecommunications.

By joining forces, Artelia and FNX-INNOV open up a multitude of opportunities to design and create diverse projects of all sizes, in Canada and abroad, with a positive impact on the environment and society.

Commenting on the signing of this agreement, Benoît Clocheret, Executive Chairman of Artelia, said: "This external growth operation is fully in line with Artelia's stated ambition to develop in a sustained and controlled manner, and to become a benchmark engineering company on the international scene. By joining forces with FNX-INNOV, we are multiplying our expertise, diversifying our service offering, broadening our customer base and accelerating our international development, while strengthening our resilience in a world marked by profound change. Driven by our shared values of technical excellence, proximity to our customers, entrepreneurial spirit and special attention to human relations, we are opening a new page in our history, with the determination to be, more than ever, a company that is useful to the world and to people, and that contributes through its activities to having a positive impact on the environment and society".

About Artelia



Artelia is an international multidisciplinary consulting, engineering and project management group in the mobility, water, energy, building and industry sectors. With 7,300 employees, Artelia is a major player in Europe, with sales of $1.2 billion by 2022 and a presence in over 40 countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas. Artelia is 100% owned by its managers and employees.

About FNX-INNOV

FNX-INNOV is a multi-disciplinary engineering company drawing on the strength and dynamism of a seasoned team that combines engineering, project management, environmental protection and systems integration to offer global solutions that meet customers' most complex demands. With more than 1100 professionals and experts in 18 offices across Canada, FNX-INNOV offers a complete range of services in environment, energy, infrastructure, water treatment, building, telecommunications, earth sciences and materials engineering.

