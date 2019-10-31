FNX-INNOV and AXOR Experts-Conseils merge

MONTREAL, Oct. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Engineering firms FNX-INNOV and AXOR Experts-Conseils announced this morning their merger, by becoming a single company operating under the FNX-INNOV entity.

This merger creates a synergy of expertise, resources and territories that allows it to count on nearly 1000 employees and to offer multidisciplinary services in several sectors and regions where demand is omnipresent. FNX-INNOV is thus becoming a major player in Quebec and Eastern Canada.

"As we become more significant and successful, we will be able to bid on larger contracts in diversified fields of activity, in addition to giving our specialists the opportunity to integrate multidisciplinary teams and work on major projects, from design to execution. " said Richard Hélie, CEO of FNX-INNOV.

The integration of AXOR Experts-Conseils is perfectly in line with FNX-INNOV's strategy and responds to the firm's orientations and development perspective, both by providing new expertise and target sectors, such as water treatment, industry and mining, and by their significant and recognized presence on the North Shore region. FNX-INNOV therefore continues its mission to redefine engineering without any barriers in order to offer integrated solutions that meet our clients' most complex requirements, with respect for the environment and the communities we serve.

About AXOR Expert-Conseils

Founded in Sept-Îles in 1972, has been a key player in the engineering and construction of numerous major infrastructure projects in the North Shore region. Through adaptation to different markets and by developing a global approach, AXOR Experts-Conseils offers all the engineering and construction services required to successfully complete particular mandates and/or turnkey projects.

About FNX-INNOV

FNX-INNOV is a Quebec-owned engineering company that innovates through the creativity of its specialists to carry out large-scale projects by integrating their know-how from design to execution. The company, established throughout Quebec and Ontario, delivers a full range of services in various sectors, including the environment, infrastructure, buildings, energy efficiency, energy, telecommunications, earth sciences and materials engineering.

SOURCE FNX-INNOV

For further information: Pascale Laganière, Cell : 514-244-5079, plaganiere@fnx-innov.com

Related Links

https://fnx-innov.com/

http://axorexperts.com/

