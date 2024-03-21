FNS pleased with BC's commitment to flood preparedness

MUSQUEAM, BC and SQUAMISH, BC and TSLEIL-WAUTUTH, BC and VANCOUVER, BC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Leaders of the First Nations Summit (FNS) applaud the BC Government's commitment to build flood preparedness throughout the province in light of the ongoing Climate Emergency in BC and throughout the world. Earlier today, the provincial government released its BC Flood Strategy From Flood Risk to Resilience: a B.C. Flood Strategy to 2035 .

The Strategy is intended as a roadmap toward 2035 with a commitment to work in collaboration with First Nations, local governments and stakeholders. First Nations were invited to contribute their knowledge, experience, and perspectives on flood resilience. Their contributions have shaped the Vision for the Strategy and informed the Actions moving forward.

"We recognize this Strategy as an important step forward in addressing seasonal flooding in BC," said Robert Phillips of the FNS Political Executive responsible for Emergency Management. "Public information is key," stated Robert Phillips. "The public must know what the probability is for worsening flooding and how bad it can get. The public must be provided with fulsome information to take the necessary steps to mitigate."

Hugh Braker, FNS Political Executive responsible for Climate Change stated, "The Strategy is good but First Nations must realize it is a living document. Every time there is a flood in BC, we learn a little more about the threat, planning and recovery. This Strategy must evolve and be strengthened as necessary."

"The people of BC and all Canada must realize that flooding worsened, or caused, by Climate Change is going to get much worse. It is clear that the costs of Climate Change will be in the many billions of dollars. We encourage the Province to strengthen the connections between worsening seasonal flooding, forest fires and atmospheric rivers and events and the issue of Climate Change," Hugh Braker added.

In his message cover letter that prefaces the report the Minister of Land, Water, and Resource Stewardship, Nathan Cullen indicated the B.C. Flood Strategy articulates a provincial vision, outcomes, and principles for flood management in the 21st century. Building a more flood-resilient province will require an all-of-society approach that brings communities together to prepare and respond to flooding.

The First Nations Summit speaks on behalf of First Nations involved in treaty negotiations in British Columbia. The Summit is also an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Further background information on the Summit may be found at www.fns.bc.ca.

