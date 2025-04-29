First Nations Summit Congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney and the new Liberal minority government

(Xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)/VANCOUVER, BC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - First Nations Summit (FNS) leaders congratulate Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberals following yesterday's federal election which as of now has the Liberal party winning enough seats to form a minority government.

"Congratulations to Prime Minister Carney and the Liberals. We encourage the Prime Minister and his caucus to take the necessary steps to ensure a stable government over the next four years where Indigenous issues are at the centre of the government agenda," said Chief Cheryl Casimer of the First Nations Summit Political Executive. "We must work together to address pressing issues of importance to our communities including continuing implementation of the Recognition and Reconciliation of Rights Policy for Treaty Negotiations in British Columbia (RRR Policy), which adopts the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples as a foundation for the BC treaty negotiations framework and provides for the recognition and continuation of unextinguished Indigenous titles and rights, including the right of self-determination, as the starting point for negotiations. The minority government must also continue with fulsome implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act, addressing the devastating opioid emergency, ongoing work to end the Missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people crisis, including implementation of the 231 Calls for Justice, and justice and policing reform, to name a few."

"We recognize a priority for the Liberal government will be to continue its response to the Trump tariffs and the resulting economic uncertainty. The federal government must ensure that any response, respects and upholds the inherent and constitutionally protected title and rights and jurisdictions of First Nations," said Robert Phillips of the FNS Political Executive. "Much of the economies of First Nations in BC are directly tied to resource development, a sector that will be heavily impacted by continuation of the Trump administration tariffs. Economic opportunities and other relief for First Nations must be prioritized and expedited as part of any ongoing response. Stronger, more prosperous First Nations communities will benefit all Canadians."

"The Canadian electorate has once again indicated they are not confident enough to give any one party a majority. Instead, the election result represents status quo and a challenge for the minority government to work with other parties to gain confidence and to effect real tangible change that benefits Canadians, especially Indigenous peoples. The minority government must work with First Nations to take concrete actions with measurable outcomes in an effort to close the disparate socio-economic gaps faced by our communities," said Hugh Braker of the FNS Political Executive.

Some of the key Liberal commitments that FNS leaders expect the new minority government to act on as soon as possible include:

Work in full partnership with First Nation, Inuit, and Métis to advance and realize the rights of Indigenous Peoples through a distinctions-based approach.

Work in partnership on the implementation of treaties, land claim, and self-government agreements.

Support Indigenous-led processes for advancing self-determination and the exercise of jurisdiction in priority areas such as education, health, child and family services as well as community safety and policing.

Implement the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and the Action Plan.

Move forward on the important work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action and support Indigenous communities to uncover unmarked and undocumented graves and burial sites at residential schools.

Move forward on the implementation the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Calls for Justice and the National Action Plan.

Immediately introduce and pass legislation affirming that First Nations have a human right to clean drinking water.

Revitalize Indigenous languages by supporting community-driven projects that restore, protect, and promote this important part of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis cultures and histories.

The FNS looks forward to Prime Minister Carney naming his new Cabinet in the coming weeks and will be requesting early meetings with key ministers to discuss the federal Indigenous agenda.

The FNS also holds our hands up to, and commends outgoing NDP leader Jagmeet Singh for his years of public service as well as all of the Indigenous people across the country who put their name forward as candidates for election during the 2025 campaign, especially those who ran in BC ridings.

The First Nations Summit speaks on behalf of First Nations involved in treaty negotiations in British Columbia. The Summit is also an NGO in Special Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. Further background information on the Summit may be found at www.fns.bc.ca.

