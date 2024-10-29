FNS Congratulates David Eby and the BC NDP: Indigenous issues must continue to be at the forefront

xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh)/VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Leaders of the First Nations Summit (FNS) are sending congratulations to Premier-elect David Eby and the NDP on the slim majority government they achieved following the October 19th provincial election and subsequent final ballot counts.

The FNS will be encouraging Premier Eby and his new Cabinet, once appointed, to continue to have Indigenous issues and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) at the forefront of their mandate over the next four years.

"Opportunity now lies before us to pick up where we left off and work towards effecting real and positive change for our communities," said FNS political executive member Cheryl Casimer. "We expect the Eby government to continue fostering real government-to-government relationships with BC First Nations. We look forward to working in partnership to create an environment that is more conducive to achieving successful treaties, agreements and other constructive arrangements such as reconciliation agreements."

"It was extremely disappointing to see the Conservatives embrace US style politics and attack DRIPA," added Robert Phillips of the FNS political executive. "Now that the election is over, it's time to move past the rhetoric. We look forward to continuing to work with the Eby government as it moves forward on key issues including the fulsome implementation of DRIPA, increasing affordability and housing, improving indigenous child welfare, lowering poverty rates in BC and addressing the dreadful opioid crisis."

"We look forward to working with the Eby government and all British Columbians on meeting and addressing the challenges of climate change. Actions such as implementing the BC Flood Strategy, confronting the threat of larger and more aggressive forest fires, addressing the threat to salmon of low river levels and high river temperatures in summer and working to restore and protect our watersheds need to continue for the benefit of all British Columbians," added Hugh Braker of the FNS political executive. "Important work on reconciliation between British Columbia and BC First Nations must also continue. As the hurtful and discriminatory comments by the Conservative candidates in this election showed, a long road still has to be walked on this issue. We look forward to continuing our work with the Eby government to ensure that our joint efforts move BC First Nations forward."





The FNS offers congratulations to successful First Nations candidates Joan Phillip (NDP/Vancouver-Strathcona), Tamara Davidson (NDP/North Coast-Haida Gwaii), Debra Toporowski (NDP/Cowichan Valley) and A'aliya Warbus (Conservative/Chilliwack-Cultus Lake) on their election. We are hopeful that their successful election will lead to increased numbers of Indigenous candidates in future elections. The FNS also commends candidates from all political parties who put their name forward for election in a desire to serve their communities.

The FNS also sends gratitude to all the outgoing Ministers and MLAs for their public service. We would in particular like to thank outgoing Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Murray Rankin, for his years of public service and dedication to addressing issues of great importance to First Nations.

The First Nations Summit speaks on behalf of First Nations involved in treaty negotiations in British Columbia. Further background information on the Summit may be found at www.fns.bc.ca.

