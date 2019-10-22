FNEC Extends an Invitation to Continue Reconciliation With the Liberal Government

WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The First Nations Education Council (FNEC) wants to reaffirm the importance of First Nations education and invite the Liberal Government to meet and pursue dialogue on the governance of education for and by First Nations.

The FNEC has managed to put forth its expertise on education for nearly 35 years and promotes the importance of First Nations' control of education. We know the specificities and needs of our students. The FNEC has had a hand in the academic success of over 4440 students enrolled in band schools, which makes the organization an essential partner in First Nations education.

In order to move forward and maintain the partnerships already established, we believe that First Nations education must be on the new government's agenda. In this regard, we strongly urge the liberal government to meet with us to negotiate a new financial relationship aimed at ensuring an equitable success for our students. The government's commitments and inclusion strategies are not only fundamentally important for the future of our communities, but also for the prosperity of the entire country. This process is imperative for reconciliation with Indigenous peoples and for First Nations student success.

According to Denis Gros-Louis, FNEC Director General, "Education is the best way to ensure economic stability in First Nations communities. The FNEC is willing to continue working with federal partners to ensure all students in its member schools have equal opportunity for success. We hope the mutual support for the implementation of education programs by and for First Nations is maintained."

About the FNEC

For over 34 years, the FNEC has been working to fulfill the right of First Nations to have complete authority over their education through the implementation of an education system that has adequate resources, and that is developed and managed according to their values and cultures. Further information is available at www.cepn-fnec.com.

SOURCE First Nations Education Council

For further information: Thanissa Lain, First Nations Education Council, 418-842-7672, info@cepn-fnec.com

Related Links

www.cepn-fnec.com

