TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Advisory Committee on Immunization's (NACI) annual Statement on Seasonal Influenza Vaccine for 2024-2025 continues to recommend Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent (Influenza Vaccine) among the preferential influenza vaccines to protect adults 65 years of age and older against influenza.

Influenza can cause mild to severe illness, including approximately 12,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths annually in Canadai. Some populations, especially young children and adults 65 years of age and older, are at a higher risk for serious influenza complicationsii. Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent influenza and its complicationsiii.

Delphine Lansac

General Manager, Vaccines Canada, Sanofi

"This long-standing recommendation as a preferential influenza vaccine for adults 65 years of age and older speaks to the science that Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent is built on and demonstrates our continued leadership in vaccines. It's been a groundbreaking year, where over 50% – more than one in two – seniors who received influenza vaccines in Canada, were immunized with Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine."

Sanofi's commitment to reliability while developing and delivering best-in-class vaccines to protect Canadians is further demonstrated by our on-going progress in fulfilling $2-billion CAD in investments between 2018-2028 which includes funding from the federal and provincial governments to build two innovative vaccine manufacturing facilities at the Sanofi Toronto Campus.

One of the two facilities is the country's largest pediatric and booster vaccine manufacturing facility. It will become fully operational later in 2024.

The second facility will be capable to produce seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccines, including Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent. By 2027, this facility will include flexible filling and packing systems that will ensure access to made-in Canada vaccines and support future Canadian pandemic preparedness.

About Fluzone ® High-Dose Quadrivalent

Fluzone® High-Dose Quadrivalent Influenza Vaccine is specifically designed to provide protection for adults 65 years of age and older with 4 times the active component dosage of a standard vaccine.

To date, Fluzone® High-Dose is available in more than 20 countries including US, Canada, and Germany.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an innovative global healthcare company with one purpose: to chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our ambition is to become a global leader in immunology and we're determined to find answers for patients, and to develop first-in-class or best-in-class medicines and vaccines with the potential to improve people's lives.

Sanofi Canada is a place where history meets innovation.

The birthplace of public health in Canada, we played a pivotal role in the discovery of insulin, transforming diabetes from a death sentence to a manageable disease. We also spearheaded global efforts to successfully eradicate smallpox and conquer polio thanks to our vaccines.

A unique footprint in Canada .

Our Toronto campus is the largest biotech site in Canada, where over 2,000 employees collaborate across the full spectrum of activities, from the production of vaccines to research and development, and commercialization of our medicines and vaccines. We are the largest vaccine producer in Canada and we are dramatically expanding our manufacturing capacity to meet future public health needs, supported by massive investments from the company and from the Governments of Ontario and Canada. Sanofi has also chosen Canada to establish a global center of excellence on Artificial Intelligence.

