Flowhaven Opens London Office, Announces 2020 Momentum

LONDON, Aug. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- Leading licensing relationship management technology platform, Flowhaven , has announced a new office in London and the expansion of its U.K. client roster. The new office brings Flowhaven closer to its clients in the region and is the latest achievement in a year of rapid company growth .

Built on Salesforce, the world's #1 CRM, Flowhaven provides a centralized, end-to-end solution that helps companies manage and scale their brand licensing programs.

In January, Flowhaven expanded beyond its Helsinki headquarters with an office in Los Angeles . The move cemented the company's status as a key player in the licensing industry's digital evolution. The new London office will seat Jeremy Robinson, head of sales, EMEA, and his powerhouse team.

"The UK is Europe's largest licensing market. The country is home to the international offices of most US brands and has a vast number of domestic brands that continue to grow and perform extremely well," says Kalle Törmä, CEO and founder.

"The continued growth we are seeing in our client base made the decision to open a standalone office in the UK an easy choice," says Jeremy Robinson. "From there I am perfectly placed to be able to work alongside the UK team and customers, as well as liaise with and travel to colleagues and prospects in other locations. The rapid pace of development we are seeing in our customer base and system capabilities are a fantastic combination and I am very excited by the discussions we are having, and the continued future development for Flowhaven"

Recent customer signing Games Workshop Group PLC joins a growing number of clients in the U.K. including Full Colour Black , whose portfolio includes Banksy street art; Lisle Licensing, who represents Tetris, Masha and the Bear, 44 Cats; Licensing Link Europe whose clients include Build-A-Bear Workshop, Van Gogh Museum as well as Pantone and; more.

At the end of last year, Flowhaven closed a $5.2 million (€4.75 million) seed round of financing. Global Founders Capital led the investment round with participation from existing investors including Icebreaker.vc . Following the round, Flowhaven entered a portfolio of investments that includes Facebook, Slack, Trivago, Canva, Eventbrite, and more. The company has also grown to more than 30 team members across its permanent and satellite locations, tripling in size year over year.

