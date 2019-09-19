FloSports Now Streaming Top College Conference Football, Basketball & Olympic Sports in Canada and Mexico

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -- Starting this season, FloSports will stream 80 top-tier Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 football games, as well as 230 Big Ten, Pac-12 and Big East basketball games in both Canada and Mexico. Viewers in both countries will have access to key matchups on FloFootball including, Ohio State vs. Michigan, Texas vs. Oklahoma and the Big Ten Championship Game. The Pac-12 Championship Games will be added to the schedule in 2020. Additionally, FloSports will stream 40 football games and 130 men's basketball games from the Big Ten Network in Mexico.

Football games live on FloSports this weekend include:

#10 Utah @ USC

@ #11 Michigan @ #13 Wisconsin

@ #13 SMU @ #25 TCU

@ #25 Miami (OH) @ #6 Ohio State (Mexico Only)

(OH) @ #6 (Mexico Only) UConn @ Indiana (Mexico Only)

@ (Mexico Only) Boston College @ Rutgers (Mexico Only)

@ (Mexico Only) Nebraska @ Illinois (Mexico Only)

To access live and on-demand coverage of the events mentioned above, visit FloFootball.com and FloHoops.com to become a monthly or annual PRO subscriber. Either subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network.

For more information FloSports.tv.

SOURCE FloSports

For further information: Amanda Gill, agill@coynepr.com, http://www.FloSports.tv

Related Links

http://www.FloSports.tv

