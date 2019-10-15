Florette® Ready-to-Eat Vegetables Arriving in Grocery Stores

"Our field studies have unanimously shown that consumers not only lack the time and energy to cook, but struggle to include fresh ingredients and think of new ways to incorporate vegetables into their diet," explains Martine Leduc, Marketing Manager for the Florette brand. "Florette ready-to-use salads and vegetables offer valuable assistance with daily mealtime challenges, and in addition to helping you achieve a healthy, balanced diet, they taste great and are easy to use. You can now find Florette products, such as the new salads and veggie fettuccines, in grocery stores. All products from Saladexpress including the popular fresh, ready-to-cook mixed vegetables and mature spinach are becoming a part of the Florette brand."

Maintaining a sustainable relationship with local producers is at the core of the brand's mission. Florette products are part of a responsible and local agricultural approach and are proudly prepared in Québec in a newly modernized factory.

Side salads to simplify meal time

To help Quebecers get their daily vitamins while brightening up their plates, Florette is offering three new mixed ready-to-eat vegetable salads: Berry Beets, Country Dijon and Salsa Ranch. Florette side salads facilitate meal prep and are a practical and tasty way to incorporate vegetables into your daily meals.

The Berry Beets salad kit contains green cabbage, red beets, kale, broccoli, pumpkin seeds, dried cranberries and a strawberry and Greek yogurt dressing.

The Country Dijon salad kit contains red cabbage, carrots, green cabbage, kale, sunflower seeds, raisins and a delicious honey Dijon dressing.

The Tex-Mex-inspired Salsa Ranch salad kit contains carrots, red cabbage, green cabbage and kale complemented by a creamy salsa dressing and crunchy BBQ corn nuts.

Each package contains three to four portions. The retail price is $4.99.

A 100%-vegetable alternative to pasta

Florette expands its product range with three kinds of vegetable fettuccines: beet, carrot and turnip. Whether used as a side dish or main course, Florette fettuccine is cooked in the same way as pasta and lets you add an additional portion of vegetables to your meal. Served in a tomato cream, Bolognese or pesto sauce, these veggie strips provide a guiltless and gluten-free option.

Each package contains three to four portions. The retail price is $3.49.

Discover Florette's salad mixes and veggie fettuccines, which are fresh and crisp in all seasons, and prepare nutritious meals with colourful veggies while saving on prep time.

About Saladexpress Inc.

Founded in 1989 in Saint-Rémi, Saladexpress Inc. is a Québec leader in the processing of pre-sliced salads and vegetables. Saladexpress promotes local vegetables, packaging them fresh or pre-cooked—ready to cook or serve—with a variety of cuts and carefully selected combinations of tasty, healthy ingredients. Their products come in practical and recyclable packaging that ensures optimal freshness and are designed for both professional and home cooks in Eastern Canada and the United States. In 2019, a $3-million investment was made to modernize its facilities. The company is committed to promoting sustainable agriculture by selecting locally sourced foods and using natural and energy-efficient processing methods. www.saladexpress.ca

To learn more about Florette products or discover delicious recipes, visit: florette.ca.

For further information: For any questions, product requests or photos, or to schedule an interview with a Florette spokesperson or visit the factory, please contact: Chloé Chagnon, 514-842-2455, ext. 15, cchagnon@mflrp.ca