FLO's innovative technology simplifies the charging experience for GM EV drivers using their myBrand app (myChevrolet/myCadillac/ myGMC)

QUEBEC CITY, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and smart charging solutions provider, and General Motors are making the fast-charging experience easier for GM's EV drivers across Canada with the activation of Plug and Charge capability at all DC fast chargers on the FLO network across the country. All GM EV drivers are provided with access to GM's Plug and Charge, which is enabled by FLO's autocharge software. The feature allows GM EV drivers to begin a fast-charging session simply by plugging in their vehicle at one of FLO's fast charging stations across Canada. It eliminates the need to open a mobile app or tap a charging card.

FLO Enables GM Plug and Charge on FLO DC Fast Chargers Across Canada (CNW Group/FLO)

Once an enabled GM EV is plugged into a FLO DC fast charger, FLO's technology automatically confirms identification, authorizes the charging session and activates billing without any additional action from the driver.

"FLO's innovative software technology that supports GM's Plug and Charge is just the latest step in FLO's mission to provide the best charging experience for EV drivers across North America," said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. "FLO's vertical integration and expertise with remotely updating software to add new features to the chargers on our network allows us to deliver a plug and charge experience that moves the fast-charging experience forward."

To use GM's Plug and Charge feature at a FLO charger, a GM EV driver links their FLO account with their myBrand App (myChevrolet/myCadillac/myGMC) and enables the Plug and Charge feature.

"GM's Plug and Charge enabled by FLO creates a simplified, seamless and consistent charging experience for GM EV drivers," said Mathew Palmer, Director, EV Ecosystems, GM Canada. "FLO continues to be a leader in EV charging, and our collaborations help to drive consumer EV adoption by improving functionality and expanding charging infrastructure."

*GM's Plug and Charge enabled by FLO's autocharge software works only with GM EVs and the Combined Charging System (CCS) connector.

FLO ® is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1.5 million charging events thanks to over 100,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com.

SOURCE FLO

For further information: Andrea Knapp, [email protected]