FlixBus Canada Sees Major Holiday Travel Surge, Reinforcing Growing Demand for Leisure Bus Travel

+128% year-over-year increase in ridership highlights shift toward affordable and accessible travel options

DALLAS, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- More Canadians are turning to intercity buses for leisure travel, with FlixBus – a Flix North America brand and the continent's fastest-growing intercity bus provider – reporting a 128% year-over-year increase ridership during the 2024 winter holiday season.

The strong demand over the Christmas and New Year travel surge reflects a growing shift toward buses as an affordable, flexible, and stress-free way to visit family, explore new destinations, and take spontaneous getaways, especially amid rising airfare and unpredictable winter travel disruptions.

"Intercity bus travel is not only rebounding but thriving in Canada," said Kai Boysan, CEO of Flix North America. "More people are recognizing buses as a convenient, affordable, and sustainable choice for long-distance journeys. This remarkable growth also underscores the value we bring to our bus partners and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality service that keeps buses top-of-mind for travelers."

Buses Emerging as a Go-To Choice for Holiday and Leisure Travel

The most recent holiday travel period highlights an emerging trend: intercity buses are becoming an increasingly popular option not just for essential trips, but for vacations and leisure getaways. More travelers than ever looking for budget-friendly alternatives to flying or driving took advantage of FlixBus routes to connect with loved ones or explore Canada's top destinations.

Key trends from the 2024 holiday season include:

Leisure-focused routes saw record ridership : Travel corridors such as Toronto - Ottawa , Toronto - Niagara Falls , and Calgary - Edmonton ranked among the busiest, while cross-border travel also surged, with routes like Toronto - New York , Montreal - New York , and Niagara Falls-New York drawing strong demand.

: Travel corridors such as - , - , and - ranked among the busiest, while cross-border travel also surged, with routes like - , - , and drawing strong demand. Holiday travel habits reflect broader trends : Major spikes occurred around Christmas, New Year's, and Canadian Thanksgiving, reinforcing how intercity buses provide an essential and convenient option for seasonal travel.

: Major spikes occurred around Christmas, New Year's, and Canadian Thanksgiving, reinforcing how intercity buses provide an essential and convenient option for seasonal travel. Consumers increasingly prioritize affordability and convenience: With airline prices fluctuating and unpredictable winter conditions causing flight delays, more travelers turned to buses for their reliability, direct routes, and cost savings.

Why Buses Are Gaining Momentum

Amid rising economic pressures and a growing focus on sustainability, intercity buses offer a unique combination of affordability, convenience, and environmental benefits. With significantly lower emissions compared to cars or planes, buses are increasingly seen as a green alternative for long-distance transportation, aligning with broader efforts to reduce carbon footprints.

The flexibility of bus networks also enables connections to underserved communities, ensuring essential travel options for regions often overlooked by other modes of transportation. Flix has been a key player in this effort, linking smaller cities like Chatham and Brantford with major hubs in Toronto, Ottawa, and Windsor, as well as key U.S. destinations like Detroit and New York.

Flix leverages its technology-driven approach to expand its network, enhance operational efficiency, and deliver a seamless travel experience. As the intercity bus sector continues to evolve, buses are not only filling a crucial gap in transportation but are also redefining how Canadians think about long-distance travel.

A Bright Future for Intercity Bus Travel in Canada

The intercity bus sector in Canada is poised for continued growth in 2025 as more travelers seek cost-effective, dependable, and sustainable ways to connect across regions and borders. The industry's ability to adapt to evolving needs, such as providing connections to underserved areas, integrating with local transit networks, and expanding cross-border routes, positions it as an essential part of Canada's transportation landscape.

Canada's intercity bus industry serves as a vital component of the nation's infrastructure. In 2025, increased collaboration between public and private sectors is expected to drive the development of seamless, sustainable, and reliable travel options. By connecting communities and meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers, the industry is well-positioned for continued growth and success.

"Intercity buses will play a critical role in shaping Canada's transportation future," said Boysan. "We are committed to expanding our network, enhancing service quality, and working closely with public and private partners to ensure long-distance bus travel remains a convenient and accessible choice for Canadians."

The new ridership data underscores intercity buses are not just a reliable travel option, they're an essential solution for a more connected and sustainable future.

