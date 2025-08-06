Flipster and Kaia Partner to Extend Stablecoin Access Across Asia

PANAMA CITY, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flipster , a global cryptocurrency trading platform, has partnered with Kaia, a high-performance public blockchain backed by Asia's IT giants Kakao and LINE, to support the utility and integration of native Kaia USDT. This partnership aims to accelerate stablecoin adoption and unlock real-world utility for digital assets across Asia, enabling practical, everyday use of digital dollar assets across both Flipster's high-performance trading infrastructure and Kaia's consumer-ready blockchain ecosystem.

Flipster's integration offers traders a new, frictionless rail to deploy capital across the Kaia network. The partnership also delivers seamless access to stablecoin-powered opportunities within an ecosystem anchored in real-world applications, including tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), NFT marketplaces, in-game economies, and payments via LINE Messenger's 250 million-strong user base.

"Kaia is shaping the future of stablecoin adoption in Asia and beyond," said Youngsun Shin, Head of Product and Partnerships at Flipster. "With native USDT and a clear focus on real-world applications, Kaia offers users a faster, more accessible way to move capital and build practical on-chain experiences. This partnership expands Flipster's multichain stablecoin infrastructure and connects traders directly to where digital assets meet everyday life."

"I am excited that the native Kaia USDT has expanded into Flipster's well-established trading platform," said Dr. Sam Seo, Chairman of Kaia DLT Foundation. "As part of our goal to build a comprehensive global stablecoin network, Kaia will work with our excellent partners as the Kaia chain focuses on the composability of stablecoins to ensure the smoothest experience for users worldwide."

To mark the launch, Flipster is offering exclusive campaigns to onboard users into the Kaia ecosystem, including offers for users who deposit and trade USDT on Kaia during the campaign period.

This partnership continues Flipster's broader push to drive stablecoin adoption and expand multichain access. Together with Kaia, Flipster strengthens its commitment to bringing stablecoins closer to everyday use and expanding their utility across Asia.

To learn more or join the campaign, visit https://flipster.io/en/marketing/flipster-kaia

About Flipster

Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With zero spreads on 20+ majors, instant execution, and deep liquidity, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster. Learn more at flipster.io or follow X .

About Kaia

Kaia is a high performance public blockchain that brings Web3 to the fingertips of hundreds of millions across Asia. Formed through the merger of the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains that were initially developed by Kakao and LINE respectively, Kaia is Asia's largest Web3 ecosystem integrated with the Kakaotalk and LINE messengers that have a combined user base of over 250 million - all of whom can experience Web3 with the ease and speed of Web2 within their favourite messenger superapp to connect, create, collaborate, and contribute to the ecosystem. Learn more at www.kaia.io .

