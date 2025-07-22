Flipster Extends Esports Presence as Official Crypto Exchange Partner of PSG Talon’s League of Legends Team

TAIPEI, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flipster, a global cryptocurrency trading platform, has announced an expanded partnership with PSG TALON, one of Asia's premier League of Legends teams. As Official Crypto Exchange Partner for the upcoming competitive season, Flipster continues its commitment to shaping the future of competitive gaming through meaningful fan engagement.

This marks the latest chapter in Flipster's ongoing collaboration with TALON, which began earlier in May with the team's Dota 2 roster . With PSG TALON, Flipster enters one of the most-watched esports titles in the world, bringing fans even closer to the action.

At the core of the partnership is a shared focus on access, creativity, and community. A series of bespoke fan experiences is set to bring the world of trading and gaming closer together in ways that are fresh, personal, and engaging.

These experiences include virtual and in-person meet-and-greets with players, one-on-one video calls, and limited-edition collectible cards featuring game-worn items. Fans can also look forward to watching parties during major tournaments, offering immersive ways to connect with both the team and fellow supporters.

"PSG TALON has always played with heart. They're adventurous, bold, and unafraid to challenge expectations," said Youngsun Shin, Head of Product and Partnerships at Flipster. "That fearless mindset resonates with us deeply. In crypto, as in esports, it takes grit to go against the grain and build something new. We're proud to be part of their journey and excited to give fans more ways to experience the game they love."

"We're proud to grow our partnership with Flipster," said Sean Zhang, CEO of TALON. "They bring fresh perspective and genuine care for the fan experience. Together, we're creating something different, and PSG TALON fans will be the first to feel it."

"We are delighted to welcome Flipster as the official partner of our PSG TALON League of Legends team. Together, we share a common ambition: to push the boundaries between technology, competition, and fan experience. This partnership reflects our shared desire to innovate, surprise, and strengthen the bond with our community through unique and immersive fan activations," said Valentin Weller, Head of PSG Esports, Paris Saint-Germain.

Founded in 2023, Flipster is a high-performance crypto trading platform focused on speed, access, and precision. As it scales globally, it continues to support communities at the intersection of technology, finance, and culture, including the fast-evolving world of esports.

About Flipster



Flipster is the zero-friction exchange for crypto traders who demand the ultimate perpetual trading experience. With deep liquidity, ultra-tight spreads, and instant execution, it delivers precision and performance for those who move fast and trade faster.

Learn more at flipster.io or follow X.

About TALON



TALON is a leading esports and entertainment organization headquartered in Hong Kong, with competitive teams and operations across Asia. TALON is known for its dominance in titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, Arena of Valor, and more, as well as its growing content platform and lifestyle-driven brand collaborations.

