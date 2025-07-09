BOCA RATON, Fla., July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Flightpath extends its aviation footprint in South Florida with the addition of a 30,000 sq. ft exclusive use hangar facility at the Boca Raton Airport (KBCT) in Palm Beach County.

The facility, part of the Atlantic Aviation footprint, will support aircraft as large as the Bombardier Global 8000 and Gulfstream G700. With a door length of 195' and height of 28', the facility offers state-of-the-art features and ample ramp space, just steps from the airport's on-site Customs Facility and Atlantic Aviation's departure lounge and FBO facilities. In addition, the hangar features 8,000 sq. ft of office space over two floors.

"This new hangar represents an important step in our efforts to better serve clients in the US," said David Shaver, Managing Director at Flightpath Aviation USA. "South Florida continues to be an important region for private aviation, and this facility allows us to support our clients with added convenience and reliable service." The new Boca Raton location reflects Flightpath's ongoing commitment to providing practical, personalized aviation solutions. It allows us to better support client needs in a steadily growing area.

Shaver and Flightpath President Robert Brunnenmeir welcome aircraft owners and industry professionals to learn more about the hangar and office space available at KBCT. For availability and leasing details, please reach out to the Flightpath team directly.

"We are excited about the opportunities our new hangar will bring for us and the aviation community," said Brunnenmeir, who founded Flightpath in 2006.

About Flightpath Aviation USA

Flightpath Aviation USA is the sister company of Flightpath Charter Airways Inc. which provides aircraft management, private jet charter, maintenance, and acquisition services across North America. The team is focused on delivering safe, transparent, and reliable aviation solutions for travelers and aircraft owners.

To learn more, visit Flightpath.co.

About Boca Raton Airport (KBCT)

The Boca Raton Airport is in southern Palm Beach County, situated off I-95, and provides fast access to Boca Raton's downtown, beaches, and business districts. Its central location between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale makes it ideal for travelers seeking to avoid the congestion of larger airports. Since 2018, KBCT has featured an on-site U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, allowing international flights to clear customs directly at the airport. With a 6,276-foot runway and a full-length parallel taxiway, KBCT accommodates a variety of aircraft.

In addition, David Shaver of Flightpath adds: KBCT offers something special for the public and aviation enthusiasts. A free observation area with covered seating open from dawn to dusk that provides a 360- degree viewing experience of the runway and airport operations, and even live ATC through speakers in the seating area. It's a unique, accessible setting that offers anyone the chance to experience and learn more about aviation firsthand.

Directions to the KBCT observation area can be found at: https://bocaairport.com/boca-raton-airport-observation-area/

SOURCE Flightpath Aviation USA

Adam Vanwyck, Marketing Manager, Flightpath Aviation USA, [email protected]