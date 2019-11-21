Flightclaim.ca, Recipient of the Quebec "Coup de cœur" Award Courtesy of Deloitte's Technology Fast 50 Program

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The company FlightClaim is proud to have been presented with the "Coup de cœur" award by Deloitte's Quebec jury during the 2019 Technology Fast 50 program. This distinction aims to celebrate the accomplishments of a company that stands out for its technology, business model, and vision. Co-founded by Jacob Charbonneau in 2016 with the mission of helping passengers whose flights have been delayed, cancelled, or overbooked receive compensation, the company has also made a name for itself thanks to its commitment to innovation and leadership, as well as its performance and contribution to the province's economic development.

"We are very honoured to have received this award," said Mr. Charbonneau. "For the past three years, our team has dedicated itself to supporting aggrieved passengers, informing them of their rights, and fighting for better air traveller protection from political bodies. Our mission is far from over, and the recognition from a world-renowned firm like Deloitte only pushes us to double our efforts."

NUMEROUS NOMINATIONS AND DISTINCTIONS // This is not the first time that this budding company has been honoured with a prestigious nomination or distinction. In fact, FlightClaim counts no less than five awards celebrating its entrepreneurial accomplishments, on top of having ranked as a finalist in four other prize lists:

Winner of the "Service aux individus" category of the local and regional portion of Défis PME MTL 2017 .

. Finalist for the national portion of the OSEntreprendre Challenge.

Finalist at the 2017 Grands Prix of Business Succession, presented by the Regroupement des jeunes chambres de commerce du Québec (RJCCM) in the "Startup innovation and technology" category.

Finalist at l'ORE 2019, AMBAQ

Finalist at Prix excellence organised by the chambre de commerce de la Rive-sud.

Winner of the 2019 provincial contest ARISTA, presented by the jeune chambre de commerce de Montréal (JCCM) in the "Jeune entrepreneur du Québec" category.

Special winner of the C2 Montréal 2019 Emerging Entrepreneur Contest.

Winner of the Quebec "Coup de cœur" award, presented by Deloitte as part of the 2019 Technology Fast 50TM program.

COMPLETE ADOPTION OF THE PASSENGER CHART // The end of 2019 brings with it some very good news; as of December 15, 2019, Canada's Air Passenger Protection Regulations (APPR) will come into full force. While most measures covered under these regulations came into effect on July 1, 2019, an almost six month extension was granted to airlines to accommodate them. Beginning mid-December, passengers whose flights have been delayed or cancelled will have access to compensation or alternative arrangements as stipulated in the APPR, a right that FlightClaim has been advocating for from the beginning, and an unprecedented win for all Canadian passengers.

ABOUT // Founded in 2016, FlightClaim Canada is the first company in the country to help travellers whose flights have been delayed, cancelled, or overbooked obtain fair compensation by taking charge of the sometimes long and laborious process that accompanies this inconvenience. Flightclaim.ca was founded by Jacob Charbonneau, who has extensive knowledge of the airline industry. The company's mission: inform consumers of their rights and help aggrieved passengers obtain fair compensation quickly, easily, and without any risk or damage. In the almost four years since FlightClaim was launched, tens of thousands of passengers have trusted Flightclaim.ca

flightclaim.ca

SOURCE Volenretard.ca

For further information: Media relations: Julie Gagnon Communications, 514-713-4381, julie@juliegagnon.ca

Related Links

https://volenretard.ca/

