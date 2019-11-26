Flexiti Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Coast Appliances to offer Point-of-Sale Financing Technology

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti" or "the Company"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, announced today that Coast Appliances, a national appliance retailer with 17 locations across Canada, has signed a long-term agreement to leverage its point-of-sale financing technology.

"For over 40 years, we have built a reputation of excellent service, competitive pricing and expertise within the home appliance market," said Gordon Howie, President and CEO of Coast Appliances. "By offering Flexiti's financing to our customers, we are thrilled to be able to provide our customers with even more flexibility when it comes to their payment options."

Flexiti's mobile, fully automated and 100% paperless solution enables customers to apply once and continuously take advantage of deferred or installment loan promotions, both online and in-store, that are available within the Flexiti Network of nearly 5,000 retail locations. Flexiti has designed a frictionless application process, with ID scanning technology that auto-populates the application, allowing customers to be approved and transact in less than three minutes. Flexiti's solution provides retailers with a quick and easy way to drive increased sales, make purchases more affordable for their customers and build brand loyalty.

"Coast Appliances' dedication to offering their customers the best products at the best price have made them a leading retailer for home appliances," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "We are excited to offer our financing platform to Coast's customers, providing them yet another reason to shop at Coast Appliances."

About Coast Appliances

Coast has a 40 year tradition and commitment to customer service and as a leading independent supplier of major household appliances and accessories across Canada.

Whether buying appliances for a renovation, replacement or new home, our associates understand the complexity of this task and will ensure you get the appliances you want at competitive pricing and exceptional service.

They can also arrange extended warranty, delivery and installation, making your whole buying process efficient and convenient. Combine this with the purchasing power of 17 branches across Canada and access to a huge selection of products from over 50 different brands, and Coast is truly able to offer you your best appliance buy.

About Flexiti

Flexiti has reimagined point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing to drive sales for retailers in-store and online and is one of Canada's leading providers of flexible payment solutions. Through our award-winning, globally scalable platform, we deliver a POS financing experience across any device that is customer-centric, simple and intuitive. Without the need to integrate into existing POS systems, retail partners can easily offer the same fast and paperless financing solution across all retail locations and sales channels to increase revenue and build loyalty through repeat purchases. With high approval rates, innovative products and services, flexible promotional offers and a partnership-first approach, Flexiti is helping people improve their lives through flexible financing.

Flexiti's technology platform was recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants and the 2015 Silver Technology Innovation Award for Canadian Payments Benefiting Consumers. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the leading emerging fintech by LendIt, and in 2018, was named an IDC Innovator*, as a leading Canadian Fintech-enabled lending solution. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 50TM and 40th on Technology Fast 500™ 2019 North America. Additionally, the Digital Finance Institute ranked Flexiti among Top 50 Fintech Companies in Canada. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

*IDC Innovators: Canadian Fintech-Enabled Lending Solutions, 2018, #CA43806118, October 2018.

