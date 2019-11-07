Flexiti Ranks 7th on Deloitte Canada's Technology 2019 Fast 50™ and 40th on Deloitte's North American Technology Fast 500™

Flexiti secures the ranking with 3,245% revenue growth from 2015 to 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Flexiti is proud to announce that it has been presented with Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50TM and Deloitte's North American Technology Fast 500TM program awards for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit and bold innovation that has transformed the retail financing industry. Flexiti ranks 7th on Deloitte's Fast 50 and 40th on Deloitte's Fast 500 with 3,245% in revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program winners consist of public and private companies in the Canadian technology sector. The program runs alongside the broader Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500TM, which provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America.

"It's such an honour to be recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies not just in Canada, but North America," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "I want to thank the team at Flexiti who have worked tirelessly to welcome nearly 1,000 partners to the Flexiti Network, and position us as one of the leading flexible payment providers in Canada."

"In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50TM companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50TM program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, and I can't wait to see where they take us moving forward."



To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have revenues of at least $5 million, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, conduct research and development activities in Canada and invest a minimum of five percent of gross revenues in R&D.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. Celebrating business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship, the program features three distinct categories including the Technology Fast 50 Ranking, Enterprise Fast 15 category (recognizes fastest-growing enterprise-level technology, media, and telecommunications companies by revenue-growth percentage over their last four years of operation), and Companies-to- Watch Awards (early-stage Canadian tech companies with the potential to be a future Deloitte Technology Fast 50 candidate). Program sponsors include Deloitte, Bank of Montreal, CBRE, First West Capital, Miller Thomson, OMERS Ventures, 3C and Lafond. For further information, visit www.fast50.ca.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Flexiti

Flexiti has reimagined point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing to drive sales for retailers in-store and online and is one of Canada's leading providers of flexible payment solutions. Customers apply once and can continuously take advantage of deferred or installment loan promotions, both online and in-store, that are available within the Flexiti Network of nearly 5,000 retail locations. Through its award-winning, globally scalable platform, Flexiti delivers a POS financing experience across any device that is customer-centric, simple and intuitive. Without the need to integrate into existing POS systems, retail partners can easily offer the same fast and paperless financing solution across all retail locations and sales channels to increase revenue and build loyalty through repeat purchases. With high approval rates, innovative products and services, flexible promotional offers and a partnership-first approach, Flexiti is helping people improve their lives through flexible financing. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

