Flexiti places Sixth on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce it placed sixth on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Flexiti earned its spot with three-year growth of 5,748%.

With Flexiti's buy now pay later solution, customers can easily apply for a FlexitiCard online or in-store and receive a response within minutes. Upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases at over 5,000 retail locations and websites. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

"We are honoured to be ranked among Canada's Top Growing Companies for the second year in a row," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "Our growth in the last year is attributed to the signing of great new merchant partners and has been amplified by new implementations of our online financing solution. This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and I want to thank each of our passionate employees for helping us achieve and maintain our rapid growth. I look forward to Flexiti's continued success in the years to come."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About Flexiti

Flexiti is Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lender, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy now pay later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at over 5,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's technology platform is recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the Leading Emerging Fintech by LendIt. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500TM, and ranked within the Top 50 Fintech Companies in Canada by the Digital Finance Institute. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

