Flexiti Launches Buy Now Pay Later Financing at Steve's Music

TORONTO, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, announced today that Steve's Music, a Montreal-based musical instrument retailer with locations in Ontario and Quebec, has launched its 0% interest financing1 solution.

With Flexiti's buy now pay later solution, customers can easily apply for a FlexitiCard and receive a response within minutes. Upon approval, the FlexitiCard can immediately be used to make purchases at any Steve's Music location. Customer's will also be able to apply for a FlexitiCard and make online purchases at stevesmusic.com beginning in September. This fully automated and 100% paperless process offers qualified customers a revolving credit line and flexible payment plans with 0% interest financing1 options, eliminating the need to reapply for financing for future purchases.

"From day one when we opened the doors of our first location in 1965, our customers have been treated with excellent customer service and expertise from our employees," said Michael Kirman, Vice President at Steve's Music. "We are thrilled to be able to offer our customers with affordable ways to bring their music needs within reach. With Flexiti's 0% interest financing, we look forward to continuing that legacy for years to come."

"We are excited to introduce Steve's Music to the Flexiti Network," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "Steve's Music brings even more opportunities for FlexitiCard holders to easily finance large ticket items for every aspect of their lives. We look forward to the continued success of our businesses and growing together."



1 O.A.C. Terms and conditions apply.

About Steve's Music

Founded in 1965, Steve's Music Store has enjoyed over 50 years experience satisfying the needs of musicians. With stores in Montreal, Ottawa, and Toronto our staff have the expert knowledge to help you in your quest to fulfill any musical or event request. Departments include: guitars, basses, a wide range of stringed instruments, amplifiers, keyboards, drums, PA, DJ, recording, brass and winds, books, gifts, and more.

Our team of professional technicians and luthiers can cover almost all of your service/repair needs. The education department has sheet music and band scores for all levels of school bands as well as instrument rentals. The staff at Steve's is eager to serve and assist you, giving you the best possible experience in making your selection.

About Flexiti

Flexiti is Canada's fastest-growing point-of-sale lender, offering customers 0% interest financing at retailers that sell big-ticket goods like furniture, appliances, jewellery and electronics. Through its award-winning buy now pay later platform, customers can be approved instantly to shop with their FlexitiCard, which they can use online or in-store to make multiple purchases, within their credit limit, without needing to reapply. Accepted at over 5,000 locations and ecommerce sites across Canada including The Brick, Leon's, Wayfair, Birks and Peoples Jewellers, Flexiti aims to make our customers' lives more affordable and help our retail partners grow their sales by offering flexible financing options.

Flexiti's technology platform is recognized as market leading, winning ACT (Advanced Card Technologies) Canada's 2015 Technology Innovation Award for Payments Benefiting Merchants. In 2017, Flexiti was recognized in North America as the Leading Emerging Fintech by LendIt. In 2019, Flexiti was named Canada's 11th fastest growing company by the Globe and Mail, ranked 7th in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program, 40th in Deloitte North America Technology Fast 500TM, and ranked within the Top 50 Fintech Companies in Canada by the Digital Finance Institute. In 2020, Flexiti ranked 29th in The Americas' 500 Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com.

SOURCE Flexiti Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Jason Kinnear, [email protected], 647-291-8026

Related Links

www.flexiti.com

