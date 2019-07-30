Flexiti Expands 0% Sales Financing into the Travel Industry; Announces a Distribution Partnership with Tour East

TORONTO, July 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti" or "the Company"), a leading provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers announced today that Tour East Group will be the Canadian distribution partner for their financing platform. In addition, Tour East has also agreed to adopt Flexiti's solution for their retail operations in Canada. By way of a new long-term agreement, Tour East will support the Flexiti solution for the small and mid-sized travel agent community in Canada. This partnership marks an exciting expansion into the travel industry for Flexiti and expands upon Tour East's offerings to travel agents.

Using Flexiti's mobile, fully automated and 100% paperless financing solution, travel agencies will be able to offer their clients 0% sales financing for travel bookings. Customers will be able to book interest-free travel financing in person, online or over the phone with an enrolled travel agent.

"Our commitment to offering travel agents with valuable content, products and services to help them meet their needs has been the cornerstone of Tour East's success for over 40 years," said Annie Tsu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tour East Group. "Flexiti's technology offers travel agents a convenient and attractive option for their clients and will help us make our in-house travel packages more accessible and affordable to make their client's dream vacation a reality."

Flexiti's simple and efficient omni-channel solution is a proven sales driver that helps increase average purchase sizes and build brand loyalty. Retailers in other verticals have experienced a 200% to 380% rise in financed sales volumes after migrating from previous financing platforms.

Travel agents that wish to find out more about the program can visit https://www.toureastgroup.com/flexiti.aspx and fill out the information request form.

"We're excited to bring our innovative financing solution to the travel industry through a widely respected travel brand like Tour East," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "We're confident our platform will become as valuable a sales tool for travel agents as it has been for our extensive network of retail partners."

About Flexiti

Flexiti has reimagined point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing to drive sales for retailers in-store and online and is one of Canada's leading private label credit card issuers. Through our award-winning platform, we deliver a POS financing experience across any device that is customer-centric, simple and intuitive. Without the need to integrate into existing POS systems, retail partners can easily offer the same fast and paperless financing solution across all retail locations and sales channels to increase revenue and build loyalty through repeat purchases. With high approval rates, innovative products and services, flexible promotional offers and a partnership-first approach, Flexiti is helping people improve their lives through better financing. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com .

About Tour East

A leader and innovator in the travel industry since 1976, Tour East Group is committed to providing clients with a full range of travel services from offices in Canada and the United States. As one of the most technologically advanced travel companies of Canada, Tour East Group is able to provide clients with real time solutions that meet the demands of our rapidly changing industry. Tour East's technology platform is designed to provide cost-effective travel solutions to our travel trade partners and travellers at large. Our multilingual technology platform allows us to be one of the most innovative companies in the travel industry and lets Tour East introduce new features rapidly. For more information, visit www.toureastgroup.com .

SOURCE Flexiti Financial Inc.

For further information: Media Contact: Jason Kinnear, jkinnear@flexiti.com, 647-291-8026

Related Links

www.flexiti.com

