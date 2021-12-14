Flex Seal Liquid Is Filling Gaps in The Home Depot Canada

"We are so glad to add more of our products to The Home Depot Canada stores, they have been a great partner," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor, and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal Family of Products. "We are excited to grow with The Home Depot and expand our product availability."

The liquid rubber sealant will be offered at retailers in black and white in the 16oz can and black in the 32 oz can. This product joins the shelves of the rest of the Family: Flex Seal Spray, Flex Glue®, Flex Tape® and Flex Paste®.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

