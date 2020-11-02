With each day getting colder and colder, Flex Paste is the perfect product to have on hand during these chilly months ahead. There is so much you can do with Flex Paste—patching roofs, fixing gutters, even hockey sticks!

"Sealing gaps and holes around your home before snowfall can save you thousands in future repairs," says Brian Parliment, product expert at The Flex Seal Family of Products. "No one wants melting snow to trickle into hidden leaks in their home. What's really great about Flex Paste is that you can use it on wet surfaces and it can be applied in temperatures as low as 0°F (-17°C)."

Let Flex Seal help you protect your home and family this snow season with Flex Paste by picking up some today.

About The Flex Seal Family of Products

Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.

