Fleury Michon has announced the acquisition of Marfo Group

RIGAUD, QC, July 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Regis Lebrun, General Manager of Fleury Michon SA and Claude Bergeron, President of Fleury Michon America are pleased to announce that the Fleury Michon SA Quebec subsidiary, Fleury Michon America is expanding its international airline catering business. With this acquisition, FMA will now have its equivalent in Europe through the acquisition of Marfo Group, a Dutch company specializing in prepared meals. « According to our strategic plan, we are accelerating our expansion through acquisitions. The Marfo acquisition allows us to take position in the growing airline catering industry and making this division one of the group's main activity. », said Regis Lebrun, General Manager of Fleury Michon.

The acquisition of Marfo Group, the second-largest player in the European market for airline ready meals and snacking, makes Fleury Michon America/Marfo the world's leading group in the sector, with production units in Quebec for North America and Europe. The production unit in Lelystad, Netherlands adds to the current production capacities in France.

Fleury Michon America and Marfo serve airline customers in most countries through Europe, the Middle East, Thailand, Korea, China, Japan, Canada and the US. Fleury Michon America/Marfo now benefits from a strong management team in Quebec, Netherlands and in France in addition to a field team in the US, Thailand, Korea and Japan. Other development projects are underway to accentuate our presence in the US and Asia.

For John Allard, General Manager of Fleury Michon America, this accelerated growth is forcing once again the company to actively search for candidates to fill out many positions in Rigaud and other locations.

Fleury Michon America, the Canadian division of Fleury Michon is based in Rigaud, Quebec and counts over 350 employees. The company's mission is to be its clients' partner in eating better. Therefore, Fleury Michon America's Chefs work with quality ingredients to create well-balanced meals without compromising on taste. The team at Fleury Michon America is also committed to respect the highest food safety standards.

SOURCE Fleury Michon

For further information: Elise Desforges, desforges.elise@fleurymichon.com, 450-451-6761, ext. 280