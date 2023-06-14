Fleur de Lys Launch - A Human-Scaled Project Set to Reshape Quebec City Urban Profile

QUEBEC CITY, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - William Trudel, President and CEO and Founder of Trudel, unveiled the Fleur de Lys redevelopment project today. Focused on sustainable development and innovation, this human-scale project will eventually include several thousand housing units, local commercial life, a hotel, the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières Quebec City campus, more than 2,500 newly planted trees, several green spaces and gathering places, active mobility, and much more.

Project image - Milieu de vos vies (CNW Group/Trudel Corporation)

With a total value exceeding $1.5 billion, the redevelopment of Fleur de Lys will unfold over the next ten years in a strategic sector at the city's heart. The residential portion will include a wide variety of housing units accessible to all budgets, a significant number of which will qualify as affordable housing. Subject to public approval, the project will also offer hundreds of quality social housing units. In addition, 10% of the units will be adapted for people living with disabilities.

The Fleur de Lys living environment will feature a complete commercial offering, including easily accessible shops and services to meet the needs of residents as well as the population of the greater Quebec City area. Plans also include an innovative entertainment component, along with the inclusion of several restaurant chains.

Fleur de Lys will make a major gesture for the environment by planting thousands of trees and rich, abundant vegetation to create a fresh oasis. The nearly 10,000 square metres of public park will be accessible to the population of Quebec City, providing a space for socializing and gathering.

The transformation of this iconic property, well known to Quebec City residents since 1963, into a new living environment is the fruit of ongoing collaboration with the City of Quebec. A close partnership with Desjardins has made this exemplary project possible, and Investissement Québec's involvement is poised to support innovation.

For more information on the residential segment, please contact the leasing team at [email protected] or 581 993-8335.

For information on the commercial segment, please contact [email protected] or 418 614-1550, option 3.

Statements

"The unveiling of the Fleur de Lys redevelopment project is the culmination of the work of those I consider family, the Trudel team. The company I founded in Beauport with barely $1,500 over 20 years ago has come a long way! Today, it's making its mark on the national real estate scene with its ability to innovate and challenge boundaries, and I'm very proud of that. Welcome to Fleur de Lys!" – William Trudel, President, CEO and Founder of Trudel Corporation.

"The intention from the earliest days following the acquisition of Fleur de Lys in 2018 was to listen to the population and our partners to build a high-quality collaborative project. Reweaving the neighborhoods of Vanier, Limoilou and Saint-Roch through a living environment on a human scale is one of the objectives we achieved. Together, we have designed a unique, unifying project that reflects our image, and that will be a great place to live for decades to come." – Jonathan Trudel, Executive Vice-President and Co-Founder of Trudel Corporation.

"From the very first moments of our collaboration, we knew that Trudel was doing things differently. The redevelopment of Fleur de Lys is important for Quebec, as it marks a new milestone in exemplary urban planning and architecture, that of rebuilding the city within the city. We are particularly proud to be working on this project, at the heart of which we chose to set up our own offices last year!" – Érick Rivard, Associate Architect and Urban Designer, Groupe A\Annexe U

ABOUT TRUDEL CORPORATION

Founded by William Trudel in the early 2000s, Trudel, headquartered in Quebec City, is a leading commercial real estate company that acquires, develops and grows projects that are harmoniously integrated into their environment and supported by the community. With more than $500 million in assets, the company is always on the lookout for growth opportunities, and its primary objective is to build a real estate portfolio worth more than $3 billion by 2030.

Trudel distinguishes itself by its innovative methods and relentless pursuit of excellence. The real estate development company has set up construction, security, property management and communications divisions to maximize results.

Trudel is continuously expanding and hires specialists in all fields. To apply, please write to [email protected].

SOURCE Trudel Corporation

For further information: FROM: Fleurdelys.com, Trudel | trudel.ca; MEDIA INQUIRIES: Mario Daigle, MOCOM, 581 993-3194, [email protected]