Fleming College and St. Lawrence College begin integration process to build stronger institution for students and communities

PETERBOROUGH, ON, April 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Fleming College and St. Lawrence College have agreed to integrate as equal partners, beginning a formal process to create a stronger institution with greater scale, broader access for students to programs and services, and improved long-term financial sustainability.

Today's announcement marks a significant step toward building a larger, more capable institution that can expand access and strengthen long-term sustainability. The integration reflects a shared vision to create greater scale and capability, while better aligning programs and capacity with regional labour market needs. Over time, students will benefit from expanded academic pathways, increased access to specialized programs, enhanced research opportunities, and broader work-integrated learning experiences.

The colleges have been working closely with the provincial government to ensure a smooth integration with minimum impacts on students and communities. There are no planned changes to local brands, programs, campuses, services, or student supports because of today's announcement.

"This integration represents a forward-looking investment in our students and communities," said Theresa Knott, Interim President of Fleming College. "By bringing our strengths together, we are positioning ourselves to deliver more opportunities, more innovation, greater access, and a stronger foundation for the future across our combined regions and campuses."

"We are committed to ensuring that students have the tools, programs, and support they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving economy," said Glenn Vollebregt, President and CEO of St. Lawrence College. "This integration gives us the scale and capability to serve more students, offer more opportunity, and build a stronger institution for the long term."

The boards of both Fleming College and St. Lawrence College have approved an integration framework agreement that sets out the steps to a full integration. This announcement marks the beginning of that process.

"As governors, our responsibility is to help ensure our institutions remain strong, relevant and sustainable for the students and each of the communities we serve," said Don Gillespie, Board Chair, Fleming College. "This integration process reflects a thoughtful, long-term approach to building greater capacity, expanding opportunities, and protecting the strength of college education across our region."

"This is an important step toward creating a stronger future for students, employers and communities across eastern Ontario," said Julie Caffin, Chair, St. Lawrence College Board of Governors. "By bringing together the complementary strengths of our two institutions, we have an opportunity to build a more resilient college that can respond to changing needs while preserving our commitment to student success and community impact."

The New College will have a single management team. Glenn Vollebregt will serve as the initial President and CEO and Theresa Knott will serve as the initial Associate President and Chief Academic Officer of the New College.

The integration will proceed through the next phase of implementation, which includes detailed due diligence, operational planning, and community engagement. These steps will be undertaken under board oversight and in line with provincial requirements, with further updates to be shared as more information becomes available.

Both colleges are committed to a structured engagement process that will give key partners meaningful opportunities to provide input on implementation.

To follow the progress of this integration process, we encourage people to visit flemingcollege.ca/integration and stlawrencecollege.ca/integration.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 85 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Community Services, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 8,500 full-time and 445 part-time students, and 95,000 alumni.

About St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College is situated on the traditional lands of the Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee peoples; we are grateful to live and learn on these lands. With campuses in Kingston, Brockville, and Cornwall, SLC delivers education and training that meets the needs of community, industry, and employers. The College prepares students to succeed in the global economy through relevant, practical programs and experiential learning opportunities. SLC programs include diplomas, degrees, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, micro-credentials and life-long learning opportunities. Everyone belongs in the SLC community with more than 135,000 alumni in 75 countries around the world.

SOURCE Fleming College, St. Lawrence College

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