CWB Foundation's Welding Workshop Comes to Fleming College

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Fleming College is excited to announce that it will host a tuition-free welding workshop over 16 weeks. In-class sessions run from October 20 to December 19, 2025, at Fleming College's Sutherland Campus in Peterborough, followed by an employment placement from January to March 2026. The workshop, in partnership with the CWB Welding Foundation, provides learning opportunities for women and/or non-binary individuals to foster education, personal growth, confidence, and experiential learning for those interested in exploring welding and other welding-related skilled trade careers.

As more skilled tradespeople look to retire locally and across the country, the pending gap continues to grow, and opportunities for a career in the industry are countless. Welding and welding fabrication provide a gateway to skilled trades and other related professions, while offering a well-paying, stable career choice with many opportunities.

"This is a remarkable opportunity for women in the Peterborough and Kawartha Lakes areas to learn about welding at no cost and see if they may be interested in making it a career," said Dr. Theresa Knott, Acting Co-President, Fleming College. "This workshop opens so many doors for people who may not have had the same opportunity otherwise. Fleming College is proud to be part of this important initiative."

The welding pre-employment program includes practical theory, hands-on welding training, and skills development in a safe and supportive environment. The program also provides testing to obtain up to eight CWB welding qualifications, recognized by employers across Canada preparing graduates for apprenticeship, post-secondary education, and employment.

All those who identify as a woman and/or non-binary, including those from racialized or marginalized groups such as Indigenous, Black, newcomers, LGBTQ2S, women with disabilities, or with a prolonged detachment from the labour force, are encouraged to apply.

To find out more or to register, please email [email protected].

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 85 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 8,500 full-time and 445 part-time students, and 95,000 alumni.

About the CWB Foundation

The CWB Foundation is a national charitable organization dedicated to advancing skilled trades careers, including welding and materials joining. Committed to preparing the future workforce and fostering inclusivity, we collaborate with partners to support the demand for skilled professionals, contributing to North America's economic prosperity.

Our mission is to forge partnerships between industry, education, and government, empowering individuals to pursue careers in the skilled trades. Through innovative programs, we reduce barriers and promote awareness and access to career exploration, regardless of identity factors or social and financial status. Learn more about our initiatives at www.cwbweldingfoundation.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Fleming College

Asher Lurie

Director, Communications

[email protected]

OR

CWB Foundation

Sarah Dingman

Marketing & Communications Manager

Phone number: (226) 314-2356

[email protected]

Web: flemingcollege.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/flemingcollege

X: @FlemingCollege

Instagram: @flemingcollege

TikTok: @flemingcollege

SOURCE Fleming College