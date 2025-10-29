Fleming College launches Fleming Ignites Magazine: A new publication celebrating community, creativity, and impact

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Fleming College is proud to introduce Fleming Ignites Magazine, a new publication dedicated to celebrating the people, achievements, and stories that make Fleming a rewarding place to study and work.

Available in both print and digital formats, Fleming IgnitesMagazine marks a new chapter in how the College shares its story, honouring its roots while embracing fresh and engaging ways to spotlight the energy, innovation, and community spirit that define Fleming.

"This publication gives us the opportunity to share the Fleming story with purpose and clarity," shares Chris Jardine, Associate Vice President, Marketing and Advancement at Fleming College. "It honours where we've been while also shining a light on where we're headed."

The inaugural issue features a behind-the-scenes look at Fleming's Apply Yourself Here campaign, a spotlight on applied learning at the Centre for Innovative Aquaculture Production, and inspiring stories of student success and award-winning projects. Readers will also learn how Fleming is helping to meet workforce demands in healthcare and skilled trades. They'll discover how alumni are making an impact in their fields, explore how faculty are leading research with real-world applications, and celebrate three generations of creativity at the Haliburton School of Art & Design.

As the College remains agile and purpose-driven, Fleming Ignites Magazine highlights how Fleming is advancing student success and making a meaningful impact across the communities it serves.

The digital edition of Fleming Ignites Magazine is available at https://flemingcollege.ca/ignites-magazine.

About Fleming College

Fleming College respectfully acknowledges that we are situated on Michi Saagiig Anishinaabeg lands and territory. Located in the heart of Central Ontario, Fleming College has campus locations in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton. Named for famous Canadian inventor and engineer Sir Sandford Fleming, the college features more than 85 full-time programs in Arts and Heritage, Business, Environmental and Natural Resource Sciences, General Arts and Sciences, Health and Wellness, Justice and Community Development, Skilled Trades and Technology, and Continuing Education. Fleming College has more than 8,500 full-time and 445 part-time students, and 95,000 alumni.

