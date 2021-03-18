"I am honoured to take on this role," said Campeau. "I look forward to building on Lettrapub's 25-year legacy as a specialist in visual communication and large-format digital printing, and continuing to support our customers in the design, printing and installation of customized signs, displays and graphics."

Campeau began her tenure at Turbo Images in the shipping department, then worked as installation coordinator, project manager, department supervisor, estimation director, and most recently director of the customer service and installation departments. Prior to Turbo Images, Campeau spent eight years at Quebecor, holding several positions including project manager, planning manager and shipping supervisor.

Turbo Images fleet graphics support Universal Womens Network's 2021 Road Show

Campeau's success as a leader in business is also being recognized by the Universal Womens Network (UWN), a global platform committed to promoting gender equality, as part of UWN's 2021 Road Show. The road show includes three trucks that will be travelling across North America to draw attention to gender equality, diversity and inclusion.

Turbo Images is proud to have produced and installed the vehicle wrap for the road show. It features photos of inspiring female leaders, including Campeau, who represent a variety of industries and also appear in UWN's 100 Women of Inspiration™ Book. View a time-lapse video of the trailer graphic installation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGzhJR5BdcI&t=4s

"We are proud to be partnering with Turbo Images on our 2021 Road Show," said Monica Kretschmer, Founder and CEO of Universal Womens Network™ and Women of Inspiration™ Awards. "Women are underrepresented across the transportation industry, making up just 3.5 per cent of truck drivers. What better way to engage this sector than through moving billboards on semi-trailer trucks driving across our roadways over the next nine months? This initiative enables companies to be visible champions of diversity and inclusion, and puts women front and centre to ensure they are seen, heard and valued."

The road show will be making stops in 10 cities across Canada from September 9-24. Follow the journey on social media and post your own photos if you see the trucks on roadways across Canada. Spot the truck and use the hashtag #2021RoadShow.

About Turbo Images and Lettrapub

Headquartered in Saint-Georges, Quebec, Turbo Images is a leader in the North American fleet vehicle graphics market, a position earned through rigorous specialization. This includes provision of award-winning design, world-class production, comprehensive installation, personalized attention by industry specialists, and systems to protect and maintain clients' corporate images on the road. In 2020, Turbo Images expanded through the acquisition of Lettrapub / Team Coach Imaging, making the company a powerhouse in the fleet graphics and large-format printing industry.

With more than 25 years of expertise in commercial signage, Turbo Images' Lettrapub division provides high-quality advertising signs, displays and graphics to clients of all sizes throughout Canada and the United States.

Visit us at www.turbo-images.com.

SOURCE Turbo Images

For further information: please contact: Daryna Pechenchis, Anamorphiq, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.turbo-images.com

