MONTRÉAL, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Espace pour la vie invites you to a summer of music and discovery at the Jardin botanique, starting July 9. Explore plant biodiversity on your plate thanks to our Botanical Flavours event's many activities. Meet chefs from here and elsewhere, savour tasty plant-based canapés, discover local flavour producers and more! On Sundays, The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden is back to delight music lovers. Six artists will take turns performing intimate, open-air concerts in an enchanting natural setting

Botanical flavours / Espace pour la vie (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie) The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden / Espace pour la vie (CNW Group/Espace pour la vie)

Botanical Flavours

With a mouth-watering menu of activities for the whole family, Botanical Flavours will open up new gourmet horizons from July 10 to August 12.

Chefs' Specials

Chefs from several Montréal cultural communities with roots in Japan, Haiti, Brazil, Syria, Senegal, Hungary, Afghanistan, China) as well as First Nations chefs will present their culinary offerings. Afterwards, the public will be invited to sample the products.

Mondays to Saturdays | 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

No More Scraps - The Adventure of Those Left behind

Learn more about food waste with this activity and avoid throwing away some surprisingly delicious flavours.

For everyone (children aged 5 and over) | Every day from June 24 to September 4 | From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Mini-Market

Artisans and craftspeople present plant-based products from near and far. An opportunity to taste some wonderful new finds and maybe pick up a few gifts!

Fridays and Saturdays | 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Kid's Kitchen

This play area lets youngsters try their hand at cooking ... using sand and pebbles! It's a place to weigh, sift, stir, shop and cook up imaginary recipes. There's also a food-themed guided activity where kids get to make their own weird pizzas.

For ages 3 to 8 | June 24 to September 4 | Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SAVOUR THE JARDIN BOTANIQUE'S FIRST-EVER WEBSERIES, POTAGERS DU MONDE. Follow rising gourmet pop-up star Camilo Lapointe-Nascimento as he meets up with six passionate vegetable growers who share their know-how and give us a glimpse of their culture, their memories and the stories behind their produce in Potagers du monde, the Jardin botanique's first webseries broadcast on La Fabrique culturelle, Télé-Québec's digital cultural platform. (In French only)

The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden – Six Sundays in summer

Why not spend your Sunday at the Jardin? Start the morning with brunch at the Jardin botanique restaurant, then head over to the Rose Garden. Sit back and enjoy an intimate concert under the trees with a wide range of offerings from Louis-Jean Cormier (July 9), Milk and Bone (July 16), Ouri (July 23), Flore Laurentienne (July 30), Maude Audet (August 6) and Anachnid (August 13).

Summer Sundays: Bringing a little taste of happiness to the Jardin!

All performances are free with the purchase of Jardin botanique admission. For this event, chairs are allowed on site. Shows will be cancelled in the event of poor weather.

All audiences | Sundays at 2 p.m. | Starting July 9

Télé-Québec and La Presse are partners of The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden.

The Espace pour la vie Passport

Get your Espace pour la vie Passport at 25% off until June 23, and visit the country's largest natural-science museum complex for 12 months!

Botanical Flavours press kit / The Arts Put on a Show at the Garden press kit (show descriptions, photos and artist bios)

SOURCE Espace pour la vie

For further information: Roy & Turner Communications, Junior Bombardier, 514 941-3794, [email protected]; Espace pour la vie, Anne Bourgoin, 438 346-0542, [email protected]