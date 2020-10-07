Flagship Communities REIT Virtually Opens the Market

Flagship Communities REIT is an internally managed REIT that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of 45 income-producing manufactured housing communities (MHC) comprising 8,255 lots, located in attractive Midwest U.S. markets. The REIT is positioned as a consolidator in the fragmented MHC industry. For more information visit: flagshipcommunitiesreit.com

Date: Wednesday October 7th, 2020

Time: 9:00am - 9:30am

Place: Virtually Broadcast

