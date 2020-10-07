Flagship Communities REIT Virtually Opens the Market
Oct 07, 2020, 10:57 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Kurt Keeney, President and Chief Executive Officer, Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust ("Flagship Communities REIT") (TSX: MHC.U) joined his team and David Chelich, Sector Head, Business Development, Diversified Industries, TMX Group to celebrate the listing of Flagship Communities REIT on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Flagship Communities REIT is an internally managed REIT that owns and operates a high-quality portfolio of 45 income-producing manufactured housing communities (MHC) comprising 8,255 lots, located in attractive Midwest U.S. markets. The REIT is positioned as a consolidator in the fragmented MHC industry. For more information visit: flagshipcommunitiesreit.com
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact [email protected]. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Date: Wednesday October 7th, 2020
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
