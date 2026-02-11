Fixing the Future: Media and Democracy

Thought Leader Richard Gingras to Explore Technology, Journalism and Trust

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) invites journalists, media professionals, academics and the public to Fixing the Future: Looking Backward and Forward at the Evolution of Media and Democracy. This timely J-Talks conversation will examine how digital transformation has reshaped news, altered the flow of information and transformed democratic life. The event will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2026, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. West, Toronto. Tickets are available at $20 each (general admission), with community (reduced price) tickets available for $10. All tickets include complimentary popcorn, one drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and a treat.

Richard Gingras, former Global Vice President of News at Google will join Angela Pacienza, Executive Editor of The Globe and Mail for a CJF J-Talks Event on March 5 in Toronto. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Richard Gingras, former Global Vice President of News at Google and an internationally respected media thought leader will join Angela Pacienza, Executive Editor of The Globe and Mail and co-chair of the CJF Board of Directors, to discuss the historic and current forces such as digital distribution, the rise in misinformation and declining trust in institutions.

"Richard Gingras has spent decades at the nexus of technology and journalism and, having recently stepped down from Google, he brings both deep expertise and fresh perspective to this critical moment," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "As we grapple with declining trust, rising misinformation and the transformation of how news reaches people, we need thoughtful voices who understand both the promise and the pitfalls of digital platforms.

"Richard is one of the most respected and nuanced thinkers in this space, and we're honoured to create a forum for this conversation about journalism's future and its role in democratic life."

This event is part of the CJF's J-Talks program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group, broadcast partner CPAC and in-kind supporter Cision.

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. EST.

Location: Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. West

Tickets: $20 (General admission); $10 (Community tickets). All tickets include complimentary popcorn, drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) and treat.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the CJF website.

#CJFJTalks

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

The CJF has been dedicated to acting as a catalyst for open and honest dialogue – helping to improve relationships between and understanding of the media and the private and public organizations that are often the focus of media and public attention. It is a pivotal distinction that sets The Canadian Journalism Foundation apart.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation attracts presidents, CEOs and senior executives from Canada's leading institutions. CJF's Executive Committee and Board of Directors include high-level representatives from corporations, media organizations, academic institutions, professional associations, and some of Canada's leading charitable foundations. CJF is built on the commitment of these inspired and influential individuals who lend their time and expertise to furthering CJF's mission.

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]