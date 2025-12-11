Call for entries: Canadian Journalism Foundation awards and fellowships

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - To celebrate the exceptional work of journalists and news organizations across the country, and to provide professional growth opportunities for journalistic talent, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is now accepting entries for its 2026 awards and fellowships. The deadline for all submissions is Jan. 23, 2026.

"Our annual awards recognize journalists and news organizations that demonstrate commitment, courage and excellence in their coverage, often under challenging circumstances," says Chris Waddell, CJF Awards Committee Chair. "This year's addition of the CJF Hinton Award for Excellence in AI Safety Reporting reflects our belief that a careful, accountable approach to understanding the benefits and risks in adopting artificial intelligence is essential to the public interest. By highlighting and honouring excellence in this burgeoning field, the CJF can support those journalists who are helping their colleagues and all Canadians make sense of a tool already playing a growing role in many workplaces."

The awards and fellowships now open for submissions are:

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award

The award recognizes a Canadian who has made an outstanding lifetime contribution to journalism. Nominations are accepted for all journalism categories.

CJF Dr. Eric Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism

This award is presented to Canadian news organizations whose journalism initiates profound and positive change in the community they serve. There are two categories of recipients: large and small media organizations.

NEW – CJF Hinton Award for Excellence in AI Safety Reporting

This new annual award, named for Nobel laureate Dr. Geoffrey Hinton, recognizes exceptional journalism that critically examines the safety implications of artificial intelligence (AI)--a transformative technology with far-reaching societal impacts. The $10,000 prize is offered in partnership with the AI Safety Foundation and is made possible by a generous gift from Richard Wernham and Julia West.

The Landsberg Award

In partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation, this award recognizes a journalist doing exceptional research, analysis and writing through a gender lens about women's equality issues and comes with a $5,000 prize.

The CJF Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism

This $5,000 award celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography through images that further people's understanding of the causes and effects of the climate crisis.

The CJF is grateful for the generous support of Sony Canada, Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour along with Lisa Balfour Bowen.

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting

This award carries a $10,000 cash prize and recognizes excellence in reporting on what is being done in Canada and beyond to address the impact of climate change – the policies, practices and people that could be part of the solution to this global crisis. Thanks to founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation.

CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship

In partnership with the Canadian Medical Association

Now in its second year, the CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association is a groundbreaking initiative, aimed at fostering expert reporting on critical health issues affecting Indigenous communities in Canada. Open to Indigenous (First Nations, Inuit, and Métis) journalists working with a publishing partner to support editorial, production and multimedia capacity, this prestigious Fellowship provides a one-year research stipend of $100,000 for a mid-career Indigenous journalist with at least five years' experience, and $50,000 publishing partner support. Fellows and their media partners will collaborate to produce impactful stories in one or more of the following media: broadcast documentary series, podcast, or series of published articles, by the end of 2027.

The CJF is grateful for the support of the Canadian Medical Association.

CJF Black Journalism Fellowship Program

This program, through five individual fellowships, seeks to amplify Black voices, improve news coverage of Black issues and nurture future Black media leaders by providing unique opportunities for early-career Black journalists with one-to-five years' experience. Fellows are hosted for six months at a participating newsroom or bureau. The fellowships are:

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CBC/Radio-Canada Black Women's Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-CTV News Black Journalism Fellowship;

CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellowship; and

CJF-Globe and Mail Black Business Journalism Fellowship.

Thanks to the generous support of our sponsors Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Unifor and North Horizon.

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists

This $5,000 bursary is funded by Toronto-based PR & creative agency Media Profile, a long-time CJF partner. The bursary is open to a Black, Indigenous and Other People of Colour (BIPOC) student in their final year of a Canadian undergraduate journalism program. It is designed to support students who have demonstrated strong engagement with the BIPOC community and a commitment to high journalistic standards.

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship is offered to a First Nation, Inuit or Métis journalist with one to 10 years' experience to explore an issue of interest while being hosted at CBC Indigenous. The award aims to foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues in Canada's major media and community outlets. Successful applicants will spend four months with CBC Indigenous and receive a stipend provided by The Canadian Journalism Foundation. Upon completion of their fellowship opportunity, they will write or produce a piece or series that will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

Thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc.

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award

This award offers an early-career photojournalist a six-week paid internship with The Canadian Press, providing an opportunity to work in a fast-paced environment and gain national exposure. Thanks to the generous support of Sony.

All 2026 award recipients and fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

