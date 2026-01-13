CJF HONOURS SUSANNE CRAIG

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce that Canadian investigative reporter and best-selling author Susanne Craig will receive its prestigious CJF Tribute.

The annual CJF Tribute recognizes media luminaries who have made an exceptional journalistic impact on the international stage. Past recipients include Nobelist Maria Ressa, André Picard, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Anna Maria Tremonti, Jodi Kantor with Megan Twohey, Jake Tapper, Tina Brown with Sir Harold Evans, Malcolm Gladwell, David Suzuki, Lisa LaFlamme, Kara Swisher and Tanya Talaga.

The Tribute will be presented at the CJF annual Awards evening on June 10 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

"Susanne Craig represents the very best of investigative journalism: fearless, meticulous and unwavering in her commitment to accountability," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "Her groundbreaking work has not only held power to account but has also demonstrated to aspiring journalists everywhere what's possible when you combine rigorous reporting with deep integrity.

"We are honoured to recognize her extraordinary contributions with the CJF Tribute."

Born and raised in Calgary, Craig is widely recognized for her probing coverage of power, money and accountability both in her role as an investigative journalist and reporter for the New York Times and as the co-author of the best-selling Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success.

Craig's early professional work included roles at The Windsor Star, The Globe and Mail and The Wall Street Journal before joining the New York Times in 2010. She gained international prominence for her investigative reporting on the personal finances of Donald J. Trump, including her Pulitzer Prize and George Polk Award-winning work that revealed the size of the fortune Trump inherited from his father and exposed a history of business failures hidden within 20 years of his tax returns.

"Susanne's work is a reminder of what exceptional journalism looks like at its very best," says Angela Pacienza, Co-chair of the CJF Board of Directors and Globe and Mail executive editor. "Her commitment to truth has shaped conversations well beyond any single newsroom.

"This award is a celebration not just of her extraordinary body of work, but of the high standard she sets for all of us who care about journalism."

In 2023, Craig was appointed a Member of the Order of Canada in recognition of her contributions to investigative journalism and public accountability.

Elamin Abdelmahmoud, Host of CBC's COMMOTION, will emcee this year's CJF Awards Ceremony.

Other awards to be presented at the ceremony include:

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

CJF Hinton Award for Excellence in AI Safety Reporting;

CJF Dr Eric Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism; and

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting.

Fellowships to be recognized include:

CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship, in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association;

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships;

William Southam Journalism Fellowships at Massey College;

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

