CJF NAMES FIRST NEXTGEN CREATOR-JOURNALIST TRAINEES

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) today announced the inaugural cohort of the CJF NextGen Creator-Journalists Training Program. The program will provide emerging digital-first journalists with expert mentorship and hands-on training to build sustainable independent media ventures and reach new audiences.

The program received 57 applications from news creators and news organizations across Canada. From this highly competitive pool, 20 creator-journalists and media organizations were selected, representing seven provinces and one territory. The cohort reflects the breadth and diversity of Canada's creator-driven journalism enterprises, spanning independent digital publications, non-profit investigative journalism outlets, hyperlocal newsrooms, independent creator-journalists and topic-specialized outlets.

"We are thrilled to welcome such a diverse and dynamic inaugural cohort," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "These news creators represent the remarkable diversity of Canada's digital-first media communities – geographically, culturally and linguistically, as well as in the communities they serve, the subjects they cover and the formats and platforms they use to bring news to audiences.

"They are creating compelling journalism that resonates with their audiences, and I am excited for the ways in which this program will help them scale their impact and build long-term sustainability."

Created for a new generation of Canadian news content creators, the program emphasizes hands-on instruction in audience development, monetization, strategy, staffing, editorial standards, funding and business development. Through workshops, coaching and mentorship provided by industry experts, participants will benefit from real-world insights on successfully building thriving independent news organizations.

"This program recognizes that the journalism of today and tomorrow lives across platforms and formats, and that creators play an increasingly important role in informing communities and audiences," says Jeff Elgie, co-chair of the CJF's board of directors. "The CJF is excited to support this group of innovators who are expanding how and where Canadians access credible information, hold power to account and share stories that might otherwise go untold."

Participants who successfully complete the program are eligible for post-program ambassador stipends of up to $10,000 to support the continued development of their projects.

The selected participants are:

Beach Metro Community News, a non-profit community newsroom serving Toronto's east end since 1972, in print and digital publications;

Black Canadian Creators (via The Chonilla Network), a media platform amplifying Black Canadian creators, podcasters and entrepreneurs nationwide;

The Breach, a non-profit outlet producing journalism on inequality, climate, colonialism and racism;

Bubble Pop Media Inc., independent politics and extremism coverage reaching more than 500,000 followers across social platforms;

Cart Culture, an emerging project on how Canadians shop for food and navigate grocery systems;

Deep Rooted Productions, trauma-informed investigative video journalism centred on northern and remote communities;

Documenters Canada, a civic-engagement organization that trains and pays community members to document public meetings with local partners;

Emelia Fournier, a Métis community journalist covering policing, housing, and Indigenous and marginalized communities;

The Flatlander, a Prairie-focused outlet covering underserved communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba;

Future of Good, a Canadian outlet focused on the non-profit and social purpose sector;

The Green Line, a Toronto newsroom using social video, newsletters and events to drive civic engagement;

The Level, a news platform presenting two opposing perspectives to build media literacy and understanding;

Mon Plateau, a hyperlocal newsletter-based outlet serving Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood;

New Canadian Media, a national outlet elevating immigrant journalists and grassroots newcomer perspectives;

The Newcomers, an outlet exploring immigrant experiences through podcasts, guides and narrative features;

Pivot Québec, a progressive French-language outlet providing daily news, analysis and investigations in Quebec;

PressProgress, a non-profit newsroom producing investigative and explanatory journalism on social and democratic issues;

RepresentASIAN Project, Canada's leading platform centring Asian North American stories;

Tech Won't Save Us / Disconnect, a critical tech podcast and newsletter examining industry power, AI and politics; and

Vainqueur, a digital platform covering Canadian fashion and beauty with designer-first reporting and data insights.

The CJF NextGen Creator-Journalists Training Program is generously supported by the Google News Initiative.

