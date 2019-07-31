Fixed-income veteran Paul Sandhu to lead Marret Asset Management

TORONTO, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - CI Investments Inc. ("CI") and its affiliate Marret Asset Management Inc. ("Marret") today announced executive and portfolio management changes at Marret.

The Board of Directors of Marret has appointed Paul Sandhu as President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Marret, effective today. Mr. Sandhu has held a senior position at Marret for the past 10 years, serving as Vice-President and Portfolio Manager. His 30 years of experience in fixed-income investing also includes positions at BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs and Citibank in Europe, the U.S. and Canada.

"Marret has a well-earned reputation of being one of Canada's top fixed-income investing boutiques and I look forward to leading the firm to continued investment excellence and growth," said Mr. Sandhu.

Mr. Sandhu's appointment follows a decision by Barry Allan to retire from Marret after 18 years as the firm's founder and leader. "On behalf of the team, I thank Barry for his efforts in building Marret and his leadership and guidance over the years," Mr. Sandhu said.

"We are confident Marret will continue to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors," said Roy Ratnavel, Executive Vice-President and Head of Sales for CI. "Given the experience and depth of the team, we anticipate a seamless transition of portfolio management responsibilities."

In addition to Mr. Sandhu, the team's portfolio managers include Adrian Prenc, CFA, who has 20 years of investment experience and specializes in corporate debt, high-yield securities, and risk management, and Adam Tuer, CFA, PhD, who has over six years of research and credit analysis and portfolio management experience focusing on investment-grade securities. They are supported by a group of quantitative analysts, credit analysts and other investment professionals. Mr. Allan's portfolio management duties will be assumed by the co-managers of each fund, who continue to be responsible for security selection and the day-to-day management of the mandates.

The portfolio management responsibilities for CI funds managed by Marret are as follows:

Mandate Current Portfolio Managers Continuing Portfolio Managers Mutual funds CI Income Fund (portion) Barry Allan Adrian Prenc CI Investment Grade Bond Fund Paul Sandhu Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer Marret High Yield Bond Fund Barry Allan, Adrian Prenc Adrian Prenc Marret Short Duration High Yield Fund Barry Allan, Adrian Prenc Adrian Prenc Sentry Global Monthly Income Fund (fixed-income portion) Paul Sandhu Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer Alternatives CI Marret Alternative Absolute Return Bond Fund Barry Allan, Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer Paul Sandhu, Adrian Prenc, Adam Tuer Pools CI Global Enhanced Government Bond Private Pool Barry Allan, Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer CI Global Investment Grade Credit Private Pool Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer ETFs CI First Asset Enhanced Government Bond ETF (FGO, FGO.U) Barry Allan, Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer CI First Asset Enhanced Short Duration Bond ETF (FSB, FSB.U) Barry Allan, Paul Sandhu Paul Sandhu, Adrian Prenc, Adam Tuer CI First Asset Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIG, FIG.U) Paul Sandhu Paul Sandhu, Adam Tuer

About CI Investments – Trusted Partner in Wealth™

CI Investments is one of Canada's largest investment management companies. It offers a wide range of investment products and services and is on the Web at www.ci.com. CI is a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX), an independent, Canadian-owned wealth management firm with $177 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019.

About Marret Asset Management

Marret Asset Management Inc. is a specialist fixed income manager focused on corporate credit strategies. With mandates in investment grade credit, short-term cash alternatives, high yield and opportunistic distressed, our focus is on achieving positive absolute returns with emphasis on risk management. CI Financial has a 65% ownership of Marret.

