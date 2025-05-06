MONTREAL, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Thirty aspiring trailblazers will head to McGill University this fall as recipients of Canada's largest leadership-based scholarships for master's and professional studies.

The McCall MacBain Scholarships were established with a historic $200 million gift in 2019. Each scholarship covers tuition and fees, living costs, relocation, summer funding options, mentorship, coaching, and an interdisciplinary leadership curriculum.

Thousands of students from around the world applied for the opportunity, and the top 279 candidates participated in the first round of interviews across Canada and online. Afterwards, 88 finalists were invited to attend final interviews in Montreal in March. More than 300 Canadian and international leaders volunteered their time to read applications and interview candidates.

The scholars were selected based on evidence of exceptional character, community engagement, leadership potential, entrepreneurial spirit, academic strength, and intellectual curiosity. They aspire to pursue careers in various fields, including AI, assistive technology, food security, health policy, refugee/migration issues, and quantum computing.

For the first time, the cohort includes scholars from Australia, Bangladesh, Brazil, Italy, Singapore, South Sudan, and Ukraine.

Their profiles can be read here: mccallmacbainscholars.org/scholars/2025-cohort.

With this new cohort, more than 100 students will have benefited from full scholarships as McCall MacBain Scholars. In addition, the program has offered nearly 500 one-time awards since its inception.

"These scholarships were created out of a belief that our world needs people who aspire to lead with purpose, empathy, integrity, and courage," said Dr. Marcy McCall MacBain, Chair of the McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill. "We want to create opportunities for students to dream big, cultivate leadership, and contribute to something greater than themselves."

"Every McCall MacBain Scholar has participated in six different interviews to earn this opportunity," said Natasha Sawh, CEO of the McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill. "They have already demonstrated extraordinary potential for community impact, and they'll join a community of entrepreneurial change-makers from varied fields and walks of life."

This year, the McCall MacBain Scholarships and McGill University also offered 95 entrance awards ranging from $5,000 to $20,000 each to top candidates not selected for the cohort. Altogether, the 125 scholarships represent an estimated commitment of more than $3 million in tuition and living costs alone, which will be complemented by mentorship and leadership development programming.

Applications will open in June 2025 for September 2026 admission.

About the McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill

Established in 2019, the McCall MacBain Scholarships enable outstanding students to pursue a funded master's or professional degree at McGill University while participating in mentorship and leadership development opportunities. For more information, visit mccallmacbainscholars.org.

SOURCE McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill

Media contact: Julia Lo, Director, Outreach & Communications, McCall MacBain Scholarships at McGill, [email protected].