Five Newfoundland and Labrador communities to benefit from improved recreational infrastructure

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NL, Oct. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are the top priorities of the governments of Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador. But the COVID-19 pandemic has affected more than our personal health. It is having a profound effect on the economy.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done.

Strategic investments in creating inclusive recreation spaces will play a key role in ensuring Newfoundland and Labrador residents have modern facilities to support a healthy community.

Today, Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador, announced over $1.6 million in funding for the improvement and renovation of recreation and cultural facilities in five communities across Newfoundland and Labrador.

In the Town of Grand Falls-Windsor, the Goodyear Avenue Ball Field will benefit from re-paving the existing parking areas, improving the walking track surface, and installing new backstops and new scoreboards in two baseball fields. This project, and others in Stephenville, King's Point, Twillingate, and Change Islands, will improve recreation infrastructure across the province, allowing residents and visitors alike to play sports and become physically fit in modern and accessible playgrounds, cultural centres, and arenas.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $509,000 toward these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing over $508,000, with the municipalities providing the remainder of project funding.

Quotes

"Investing in cultural and recreational infrastructure is important to growing strong and healthy communities. The improvements being made to these facilities means that Newfoundland and Labrador residents can spend more time connecting, staying active, and having fun in modern and accessible facilities. We are proud to work with our partners to deliver these important projects. They are an example of how Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country and builds stronger communities."

Scott Simms, Member of Parliament for Coast of Bays—Central—Notre Dame, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Renovating recreational facilities so that they are modern and accessible is a priority for this government. These facilities allow people of all ages and abilities to take part in activities to promote healthy and active lifestyles."

The Honourable Derrick Bragg, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

$25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

The Government of Canada has invested over $495 million towards more than 576 infrastructure projects across Newfoundland under the Investing in Canada plan.

To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a new stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

The COVID-19 Resilience Stream will help other orders of governments whose finances have been significantly impacted by the pandemic by increasing the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative will provide up to $31 million in existing federal funding to support communities as they deploy innovative new ways to adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Backgrounder

Five Newfoundland and Labrador communities to benefit from improved recreational infrastructure

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan will support five recreation projects in communities across Newfoundland and Labrador, including renovating cultural centres and improving playgrounds and sport facilities.

The Government of Canada is investing $509,114 towards these projects through the Community Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $508,961, while municipalities are contributing $664,424 in total eligible costs to these projects.

Project Information:

Project Name Location Project Details Federal Funding Provincial Funding Municipal Funding Goodyear Avenue Parking and Ball Field Recreation Upgrades Grand Falls-Windsor Upgrades to the Goodyear Avenue ball field and recreation facility, including grading; paving the existing parking lot; improving drainage; paving the walking track around the playground and splashpad; installation of new backstops for two baseball fields; upgrades to existing dugouts and installation of new scoreboards in two fields. The project will support improved access to quality community, culture and recreation infrastructure. $266,058 $265,978 $347,964 Playground Blanch Brook Park Stephenville Construction of a new playground to replace the current structure, creating a modern, inclusive playground which will be centrally located and easily accessible to all residents. $152,580 $152,534 $199,551 New Steel Dome King's Point Installation of a new, pre-fabricated steel roof over the outdoor ice rink, allowing a greater number of residents to participate in more activities and events taking place at the rink. $50,725 $50,710 $66,341 New Chiller for Twillingate Stadium1 Twillingate Replacement of the chiller system in the stadium, ensuring the stadium can continue to provide recreation, entertainment and cultural opportunities for people in the region. $24,353 $24,345 $30,430 Recreation and Cultural Centre Upgrades Change Islands Renovation of the Recreation and Culture Centre, including new windows, doors and siding; repairs to the skirt of the building, improving the current state of the building and ensuring its operations for the coming years. $15,398 $15,394 $20,138

____________________________________

1 $4,872.00 will also be provided through the Federal Gas Tax Fund.

Web: Infrastructure Canada

