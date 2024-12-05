Five-Eyes security and intelligence partners release report on young people and terrorism

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - As a member of the Five Eyes (FVEYs), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) are calling on Canadians to assist in strengthening our collective efforts to disrupt the radicalization of youth online.

Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States have outlined our call-to-action in a joint report released today, titled "Young People and Violent Extremism: A Call for Collective Action." The report highlights the increasing concerns about the radicalization of youth, including those who support, plan or carry out terrorist activities. The joint report demonstrates the concerning trend that all FVEYs partner countries are witnessing by highlighting real-life examples of the threat.

Radicalized youths can pose the same threats as radicalized adults, and law enforcement and security agencies cannot address this issue alone.

We are asking for everyone, including parents, guardians, communities, educators, frontline workers, mental health services and technology companies, to assist in mitigating the threat of violent extremism. Often, once law enforcement and security agencies are involved, it is too late.

Awareness of key indicators and warning signs is an important component of recognizing and responding to the different stages of radicalization to violence.

Some key indicators include:

More vocal and/or aggressive about ideological opinions.

Increased time spent on the internet, unsupervised.

More isolated from friends and family.

Increased levels of anger and aggression.

Sudden disrespectful attitude to others.

Unusually secretive, especially around their internet use.

Possesses more than one device, such as multiple cellphones, laptops etc.

Although these are examples of key indicators, parents and trusted adults around youth should be on the lookout for changes in their normal behaviour. Deviations from that behaviour might not be related to radicalization, but could simply trigger a discussion about their well-being.

See something, say something. If you think a youth is being targeted or is being radicalized, seek help before it is too late. The most effective way for Canadians to support law enforcement and security efforts is to promptly report any immediate threats to public safety to the police. Non-imminent threats, including those found online, can also be reported the RCMP's National Security Information Network by phone 1-800-420-5805 or online at https://rcmp.ca/report-it, or to CSIS at 613-993-9620 or through Canada.ca/CSIS.

Quick Facts

In Canada , between April 1st, 2023 and March 31, 2024 , law enforcement arrested six minors (under the age of 18) for terrorism-related offences (Section 83 Canadian Criminal Code offence or placed them on a terrorism peace bond, Section 810.011, Canadian Criminal Code ).

, between and , law enforcement arrested six minors (under the age of 18) for terrorism-related offences (Section 83 offence or placed them on a terrorism peace bond, Section 810.011, ). Radicalization is the process by which individuals adopt an overtly ideological message and belief system that encourages extreme views and actions.

Radical thinking is not illegal and freedom of speech is a fundamental right in Canada . Radicalization becomes a threat to national security when people advocate or engage in violence as a means of promoting or furthering their ideology.

Resources

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contact information: RCMP Media Relations, 613-843-5999, [email protected]; CSIS Media Relations, 613-231-0100, [email protected]