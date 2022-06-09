Five eye-catching stamps depict 20th-century travel posters from a stylish, golden age of commercial art in Canada

With railway expansion and, later, the advent of the automobile, Canada's popularity as a tourist destination surged in the early 20 th century. Railways and steamship companies promoted the burgeoning industry by commissioning illustrators and designers to target globe-trotting tourists and Canadians alike. Ad campaigns beckoned people to explore Canada's wild beauty and urban attractions by promising world-class adventure, scenery and luxury.

The boom in travel advertisements with a distinctive and elegant style fostered a golden age of commercial art in Canada. The five posters chosen for the issue evoke nostalgia for an era of glamorous travel:

An observation car on the Canadian , Canadian Pacific Railway's premier transcontinental train, in the Rocky Mountains (1955, by Canadian artist Roger Couillard ).

, Canadian Pacific Railway's premier transcontinental train, in the Rocky Mountains (1955, by Canadian artist ). The breezy glamour of cruising the Great Lakes with Canadian Pacific ( circa 1937, after the work of British artist Tom Purvis ).

1937, after the work of British artist ). The Royal York – now the Fairmont Royal York – a landmark hotel in downtown Toronto ( circa 1935, by Norman Fraser , birthplace unknown).

( 1935, by , birthplace unknown). Skiing in style at picturesque Mont-Tremblant ski resort, Quebec (1939, by Austrian-born artist Herbert Bayer ).

ski resort, (1939, by Austrian-born artist ). The welcoming sandy beaches and lighthouses of Canada's spectacular east coast (circa 1950, by Saskatchewan -born artist Peter Ewart ).

The stamps were unveiled at the inaugural CAPEX 22 International One Frame Stamp Championship Exhibition held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, June 9-12.

