Fitzrovia Launches Leasing at Marlow, Marking a Major Milestone in the Transformation of Bloor and Dufferin

Dufferin Grove is a neighbourhood where, according to City of Toronto data, 60% of households are renters and 75% of residents live in apartments, yet the majority of all housing stock predates 1980. Responding to this local need for modern housing, Marlow will bring 898 new rental homes across three residential towers, almost 60% of which will be family-friendly 2 or 3-bedroom suites. These homes will be located alongside curated retail and Fitzrovia's signature 10 DEAN cafes that activate new public and private streets. A 3,580-square-metre public park surrounds the community, with easy access to the Dufferin TTC subway station.

Marlow is an important component of the Bloor-Dufferin Project master plan, which has contributed $80 million in community benefits to the City of Toronto. This is one of the most significant contributions of its kind ever created for the City.

"This is city-building at scale," said Adrian Rocca, Founder and CEO of Fitzrovia. "Marlow is not a single building; it's part of a new neighbourhood. We're adding hundreds of much-needed rental homes in a community that embraced density, transit, and growth, while investing in the public realm and long-term livability."

At the heart of the development is the restoration and adaptive reuse of the historic Kent Public School, a more than 100-year-old Toronto landmark that has long served as a civic anchor in the neighbourhood. Rather than demolish the structure, Marlow preserves all four floors of the original building, re-imagined to include a community hub and child-care centre. The approach maintains the school's historic presence on Dufferin Street while giving it a renewed public purpose for future generations.

"Kent Public School has always been a place of community," Rocca added. "By restoring it and reintegrating it into daily neighbourhood life, we're respecting the past while building something that serves today's families and residents."

Marlow will meet the lifestyle needs of the modern renters, from young professionals and busy families to downsizers aiming to age in place. Across the community, residents will have access to a robust amenities program inspired by Fitzrovia's most successful rental communities, designed to support wellness, convenience, productivity and social connection.

"The scale of Marlow allows us to deliver a level of amenity programming rarely achieved in multi-family residential communities," said Corey Pacht, Partner & Executive Vice President, Operations at Fitzrovia. "Our team is focused on making sure every space, from wellness and fitness to social and family amenities, is well run, well used, and supported by service that elevates everyday living."

Marlow's comprehensive amenity experience includes:

The Temple commercial-grade gym and yoga studio; The North Court, a Toronto Raptors indoor basketball court; a sports lounge with multi-sport simulators; a wellness centre featuring a sauna, cold plunge, deluge shower, and steam room; and Beauty for the Beast pet spas

LIDO, resort-style rooftop and indoor pools surrounded by STOA outdoor terraces

Resident lounges, entertainment kitchens, karaoke, party rooms, screening rooms and co-working spaces designed for both social connection and remote work

Free in-suite Rogers WIFI, smart parcel lockers

To support their busy and dynamic lifestyles, residents will have preferred access to Bloomsbury Academy, Marlow's in-house daycare and early childhood education centre offering Montessori-inspired education for children aged 18 months to 6 years just an elevator ride away from their home. Included in their rent, residents will also benefit from Cleveland Clinic Canada memberships providing access to 24/7 virtual healthcare services that offer medical advice without appointments, diagnoses, prescriptions and specialist referrals.

Construction of Marlow is nearing completion, with phased move-in starting in September 2026 with the Central Tower. Leasing for Marlow is now available, to schedule a tour visit: www.MarlowLife.ca.

About Fitzrovia

Fitzrovia is Canada's largest purpose-built rental developer, headquartered in Toronto with communities across Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec. With nearly 12,500 units completed, acquired or under development, Fitzrovia delivers high-quality rental supply across the affordability spectrum. Assets including the flagship Fitzrovia Collection purpose-built communities, Loxley redefined and elevated newly built communities, Maddox modern vintage communities and Waverley premier student housing. With a resident-first approach, Fitzrovia offers early learning centres, virtual health care partnerships, and world-class hospitality, amenities, and customer service to inspire and connect residents. Through a vertically integrated operating model that combines development and design, construction, marketing, leasing and award-winning property and asset management, Fitzrovia delivers long-term cash flow and capital appreciation for investment partners. As a proud Canadian company, Fitzrovia is consistently recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by The National Apartment Association.

The rental revolution is now. Visit www.Fitzrovia.ca and follow @FitzroviaLife on Instagram.

SOURCE Fitzrovia

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