FISPAN Powers 1,000+ Businesses in Sage Intacct as Demand for Embedded ERP Banking Services Accelerates

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - FISPAN, in partnership with Sage, has reached a major milestone in their ongoing collaboration to modernize financial operations for small and mid-sized businesses. Over 1,000 businesses are now actively leveraging FISPAN's embedded banking capabilities within Sage Intacct, marking a major milestone in the growing adoption of FISPAN's embedded enterprise resource planning (ERP) banking solutions.

"Our collaboration with FISPAN has been essential in helping businesses optimize financial workflows," said Chip Mahan, Sage's Global Commercial Head of Fintech, Payments & Banking. "By embedding banking capabilities directly within the ERP, we're empowering businesses to save time, reduce risk, and operate more strategically."

Since becoming a Sage Tech Partner Plus in 2023 and the recommended bank feeds solution for Sage, FISPAN has welcomed an additional 725 new businesses into its platform. Customer adoption has grown by 118% year-over-year from May 2023 to May 2024, followed by a further 55% increase from May 2024 to May 2025. This momentum underscores the rising demand for integrated solutions and highlights the growing value of embedded ERP banking solutions to simplify financial operations.

What FISPAN's embedded ERP banking means for businesses

As the financial landscape continues to evolve, finance and accounting teams are under increasing pressure to streamline operations and enhance decision-making. FISPAN's partnership with Sage enables businesses to embrace modern, automated financial solutions without the need for major overhauls of existing workflows.

With FISPAN's solutions embedded directly within Sage Intacct, businesses can:

Automate bank reconciliation and financial workflows, reducing manual data entry and ensuring more accurate financial records

Gain real-time visibility into cash flow, enabling more confident financial planning and faster decision-making

Simplify routine processes like payment initiation and approvals, all from within the ERP system

"FISPAN is delighted to reach this milestone with Sage Intacct. It means more finance teams benefit from having banking information at their point of decision making," said Lisa Shields, FISPAN's Founder & CEO. "We're excited to see how this partnership continues to empower businesses through greater speed, precision, and insight."

About FISPAN

FISPAN, the industry leader in banking connectivity, partners with financial institutions to provide turnkey solutions that seamlessly integrate with enterprise resource planning (ERP) and accounting software. These integrations automate workflows, enhance visibility, and strengthen security for businesses. With over 4,500 businesses on its platform and an annual payment volume exceeding $100 billion, FISPAN continues to set the standard for banking connectivity solutions.

