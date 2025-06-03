FISPAN Raises $30M Series B to Accelerate Embedded Banking Innovation for Mid-Market Businesses

Canapi Ventures leads investment round to accelerate FISPAN's growth

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - FISPAN , the industry leader in embedded ERP banking solutions, announced today that it has closed $30 million USD in Series B funding led by fintech and enterprise software investment firm Canapi Ventures . This new capital will accelerate FISPAN's mission of seamlessly integrating banking services directly into businesses' enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and accounting software.

Bridging the Gap Between Banks and Businesses

For many years banks have invested in host-to-host and API platforms, enabling large enterprises to reap the productivity benefits of connecting to their financial institutions directly. FISPAN packages those connectivity capabilities and enables banks to distribute their treasury products to mid-market and smaller businesses via an easy to install, out-of-the-box, in-ERP plugin.

Trusted by the world's largest banks and nearly 5,000 businesses across North America, FISPAN enables banks to deliver modern, integrated client experiences by embedding key financial and banking capabilities directly into their existing ERP system or accounting software. For businesses, this means:

Centralized Financial Workflows: Integrating financial transactions and operational workflows into a single system, eliminating inefficiencies and disconnected processes

Integrating financial transactions and operational workflows into a single system, eliminating inefficiencies and disconnected processes Automated Processes: Built-in automation streamlines routine tasks like payment initiation and approval processes – saving time and lowering costs

Built-in automation streamlines routine tasks like payment initiation and approval processes – saving time and lowering costs Fewer Manual Errors: Direct ERP integrations minimize manual uploads and data entry, improving accuracy and minimizing operational risk

Through seamless API integration with systems like Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, banks can offer contextual solutions that streamline payables, cash management, and reconciliation.

"This Series B funding is a pivotal moment for FISPAN, empowering us to significantly scale our innovation and market reach," said Lisa Shields, CEO & Founder at FISPAN. "Canapi quickly distinguished themselves through their understanding of the embedded ERP banking landscape and our unique opportunity within it. With an LP network of over 75 financial institutions—and partners with banktech operating expertise — Canapi is a natural partner for our next chapter. We're excited to work with Canapi to help more treasury teams optimize their operations."

Driving the Next Phase of FISPAN's Expansion

In conjunction with the investment, Tom Davis from Canapi Ventures will join FISPAN's board of directors. This new capital will fuel several key growth opportunities:

Accelerated Product Development: Deepen AI capabilities, expand ERP and accounting system integrations, and enhance platform capabilities to support full-stack treasury solutions

Deepen AI capabilities, expand ERP and accounting system integrations, and enhance platform capabilities to support full-stack treasury solutions Expanded Market Reach: Scale go-to-market efforts in key regions and significantly grow banking and channel partner networks

Scale go-to-market efforts in key regions and significantly grow banking and channel partner networks Strategic Talent Acquisition: Expand FISPAN's world-class team with top-tier talent to accelerate product leadership and customer experience

"FISPAN is at the forefront of a fundamental shift in how businesses interact with their banks," said Tom Davis, General Partner at Canapi. "Their proven ability to deliver highly sought-after embedded finance solutions positions them for tremendous growth. Our investment reflects our confidence in their visionary team and their capacity to build a leading platform that drives efficiency and value for both financial institutions and their corporate clients."

About FISPAN

FISPAN is a leading fintech company that seamlessly integrates banks with their clients' enterprise resource planning (ERP) and accounting systems. Founded in 2016, FISPAN provides innovative ERP banking solutions that eliminate the complexities and frustrations of traditional banking services. By embedding banking services directly into ERP and accounting software, FISPAN streamlines financial workflows, reduces costs, minimizes manual errors, and enhances efficiency for businesses of all sizes. For more information, head to www.fispan.com .

About Canapi Ventures

Canapi is a multi-stage venture capital firm investing in fintech and enterprise software. Backed by the Canapi Alliance – a network of over 70 of the leading financial institutions across the United States – Canapi brings unmatched sector experience and best-in-class knowledge, connections, and credibility to founders. For more information, visit www.canapi.com .

SOURCE FISPAN

