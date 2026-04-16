DAAJING GIIDS, BC, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Accurate reporting of fish catch is a vital part of ensuring sustainable stock management and supporting conservation measures. It also impacts food safety and Canada's ability to meet its treaty and international obligations. Under Canada's Fisheries Act, it is illegal for any person to make a false or misleading statement, either orally or in writing, to a Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) fishery officer. Failing to abide by the rules can lead to serious consequences.

C&P crest worn by fishery officers. (CNW Group/Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada)

Providing false documents, making a false or misleading statement to a fishery officer, and possessing fish in excess of legal limits led to the recent conviction and fine of a professional Haida Gwaii fishing guide. On March 5, 2026, in Daajing Giids Provincial Court, Jean-Marc Cyr was convicted of these offences under the Fisheries Act and fined a total of $12,000. The case stems from two inspections conducted by DFO fishery officers within a two‑week period while Mr. Cyr was leading fishing trips on Haida Gwaii.

During an inspection in July 2023, fishery officers determined that Mr. Cyr had reached the annual limit for Chinook salmon on his fishing licence and that he had also recorded catching seven halibut. However, during a second inspection in August 2023, Mr. Cyr presented a fishing licence that had different information. When officers questioned the discrepancy, the guide admitted that the licence presented during the second inspection was a reprinted copy. Upon investigation it was determined that Mr. Cyr was in possession of one Chinook salmon and one halibut in excess of the authorized limits and had knowingly presented false documentation and made a misleading statement to fishery officers.

DFO remains committed to protecting marine resources and enforcing the Fisheries Act. Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious fishing activity or potential violations. Anyone with information can contact the DFO Pacific Region's toll‑free violation reporting line at 1‑800‑465‑4336 or email [email protected].

Quick Facts

Recreational fishers in the Pacific Region can only catch 10 Chinook salmon and 10 halibut each season.

Fishers and guides are legally required to accurately record all retained catch and to present valid and complete documentation to fishery officers upon request.

In addition to the $12,000 fine, the court ordered that Mr. Cyr must provide an up‑to‑date copy of his fishing licence, including all catch information recorded, to the Daajing Giids Fisheries and Oceans Canada Detachment each month in which he guides in fishing activities. This requirement is in effect until the end of 2027.

This case underscores the responsibility of professional fishing guides to maintain high compliance standards, especially when working with clients who may not be familiar with federal and provincial fishing regulations.

Associated Links

What does a fishery officer do? – https://www.dfo-mpo.gc.ca/career-carriere/enf-loi/work-life-vie-professionnelle-eng.html

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Media Relations, Pacific Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]