OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Lobster fishing has been tightly woven into the cultural and economic fabric of Indigenous and coastal communities in Atlantic Canada and Quebec for generations. To help these same communities thrive for generations to come, we all need lobster stocks to remain healthy. To achieve this shared goal, we need to continue to build and expand our understanding of the species.

Today, the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, the Honourable Bernadette Jordan, announced the launch of the Lobster Science Partnership Roundtable. On June 15th, Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists, Indigenous partners, commercial fishing representatives, and other key researchers will come together to discuss their most important research questions and priorities, with the shared goal of increasing our knowledge around lobster stocks.

Recognizing that more can be achieved together than in silos, the Lobster Science Partnership Roundtable will draw on the knowledge and expertise of multiple partners. Overall, the partnership aims to develop a common picture of the most important lobster science research questions, identify new areas of work, and discuss how we can work together.

This forum will offer the opportunity to discuss key topics including the impacts of climate change on lobster, how changes in habitat might affect lobster populations in the future, how lobster move throughout the year, and the direct impact fishing is having on populations. The more information we have in these areas, the better decisions we make, and the better we can manage the lobster fishery in the future.

Quotes

"All harvesters depend on a strong, sustainable lobster fishery. Where there is a common goal, there is a benefit to working in partnership. By coming together to share data and research, we will not just improve our fisheries management, but also strengthen ties between Indigenous and commercial fishers. The lobster fishery is absolutely fundamental to Atlantic Canada, and managed well, it will continue to employ and feed thousands of Canadians for generations to come."

The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick Facts

Lobster is Canada's most valuable seafood export and an iconic Canadian species exported around the world. Canadian lobster landings remain at one of the highest levels recorded in 100 years, with an upward trend over recent decades.

most valuable seafood export and an iconic Canadian species exported around the world. Canadian lobster landings remain at one of the highest levels recorded in 100 years, with an upward trend over recent decades. The majority (66%) of Canadian lobster exports are destined for the United States . Other key markets include Asia ( China and South Korea ) and the European Union ( Belgium , Spain ). Lobster is also exported to an additional 52 countries.

. Other key markets include ( and ) and the European Union ( , ). Lobster is also exported to an additional 52 countries. Lobster landings averaged nearly 100,000 tonnes per year between 2017 and 2019, with average landed value of $1.5 billion . Lobster exports from 2017 to 2019 averaged over $2.3 billion per year.

. Lobster exports from 2017 to 2019 averaged over per year. As a major source of economic activity for Atlantic Canada , a well managed lobster fishery is an important contributor to Canada's blue economy.

, a well managed lobster fishery is an important contributor to blue economy. A Blue Economy Strategy will protect and revitalize ocean health while growing the ocean economy with special consideration for Indigenous peoples, women and other underrepresented groups.

Science and technological innovations, and the invaluable knowledge of Indigenous communities, play a key role in growing a blue economy and protecting ocean health.

Until June 15, 2021 , Canadians can participate in online engagement which will collect the diverse perspectives from coast to coast to coast, helping us shape a Canadian Blue Economy Strategy.

Associated Link

